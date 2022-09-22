AGL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.58%)
Honda to cut car output by up to 40% in Japan on supply problems

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2022
TOKYO: Honda Motor Co said on Thursday it would reduce car output by up to 40% at two Japanese plants in early October because of ongoing supply chain and logistical problems.

The cutback provides further evidence of problems automakers likely face in trying to increase production volumes in the second half of the financial year to the end of March to make up for a shortfall caused by a persistent shortage of chips and supply chain disruptions in the first half of the business year.

Two lines at Honda’s Suzuka plant in western Japan will cut back production by about 40% in early October, while its assembly plant in Saitama prefecture, north of Tokyo, will cut back production plans by about 30% for the period.

The automaker also said on Thursday it would cut vehicle production at Saitama by about 40% and at Suzuka by about 20% for the rest of September.

Honda blamed delays in receiving parts and logistics on COVID-19 outbreaks and semiconductor shortages.

Honda to ramp up sales of electric motorcycles to meet carbon target

The output reduction will affect a variety of vehicles, including the Vezel sports utility vehicle, Stepwgn minivan and Civic compact car.

Honda’s production at those two plants returned to normal in June after an earlier reduction but it began making adjustments again in the next month, the company has said previously.

