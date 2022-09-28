AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
Sep 28, 2022
World

Iran's president to speak to nation after days of unrest

Reuters Published September 28, 2022
DUBAI: Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi will speak to the nation on Wednesday, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported, following days of violent nationwide protests over the death of a young Iranian Kurdish woman in custody.

"The president will talk about the most important domestic and foreign issues facing the country in his live TV interview tonight," ISNA said, without elaborating.

Iran security forces clash with protesters over Amini’s death

Mahsa Amini, 22, died while in the custody of the Islamic Republic's morality police after being arrested for wearing "unsuitable attire."

