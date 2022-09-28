AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
Zardari healthy after undergoing medical procedure, says PPP’s Nasir Hussain Shah

  • Provincial minister terms rumours of Zardari’s ill health baseless
BR Web Desk Published September 28, 2022 Updated September 28, 2022 05:00pm
Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah said on Wednesday that Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari is “healthy and he will return to Bilawal House within a couple of days.”

Addressing a press conference, he said that Zardari underwent a normal medical procedure and his health was well.

He dismissed reports of Zardari’s ill health as rumours and clarified that the PPP chairman was doing well.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari shifted to Karachi hospital amid health concerns

As per media reports, Zardari was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi on Tuesday night owing to deterioration of his health and medical tests were conducted.

A medical team, led by Zardari’s long-time associate Dr Asim Hussain, examined the former president.

Initial reports indicated that the former president was being kept under observation and treated.

This is the second time that Zardari has been admitted to a hospital this year, the first time being in February when he was admitted to a private hospital in Lahore. Back in July, he had come down with Covid-19.

Last year, Zardari was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi on advice from his doctors. According to sources in PPP, exertion and exhaustion from court appearances and budget session had deteriorated his health.

