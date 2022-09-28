AGL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
Pakistan’s Naseem Shah out of fifth England T20

AFP Published 28 Sep, 2022 01:54pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
LAHORE: Pakistan’s highly rated teenage fast bowler Naseem Shah was taken to hospital with an infection and will miss the fifth Twenty20 international against England later Wednesday, said a cricket board spokesman.

The 19-year-old’s availability for the rest of the seven-match series will be decided after assessing his medical reports.

“Naseem was taken to hospital on Tuesday night with a viral infection and will not be available for Wednesday’s match,” a Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman said.

ECB offers to host Test series between Pakistan, India

Naseem played the first match of the series and went for 41 runs in his four wicket-less overs.

The series is tied 2-2 after four matches in Karachi. The remaining three are in Lahore.

England are on their first tour of Pakistan for 17 years.

Naseem Shah Pakistan Cricket Board PAKISTAN VS ENGLAND T20

