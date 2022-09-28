AGL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
ANL 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
AVN 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.42%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
CNERGY 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 78.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.72%)
EPCL 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.53%)
FCCL 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
FLYNG 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
GGGL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.94%)
GTECH 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.55%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
LOTCHEM 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 76.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.35%)
PAEL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
PRL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
TPL 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 21.98 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.73%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
TRG 126.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.83%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
WAVES 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By -9.4 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,712 Decreased By -94.1 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,534 Increased By 16.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 15,557 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

ByteDance plans for maximum of nine board directors

Reuters Published 28 Sep, 2022 01:14pm
Follow us

TikTok owner ByteDance will expand its board of directors to a maximum of nine, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, as the company faces regulatory pressure globally.

Shareholders approved the move at an investor meeting on Tuesday, boosting the figure from the previous maximum of five, added the source, who sought anonymity as the information was confidential.

ByteDance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The five-strong board of the Beijing-based company includes its new chief executive, Liang Rubo, who took over as chairman from founder and former chief executive Zhang Yiming.

TikTok launches #BookTok campaign in Pakistan

The other directors are representatives of General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital, Coatue Management, and Susquehanna International Group, Reuters has reported.

Earlier, citing two unidentified sources, the South China Morning Post had said the company would add four directors to the existing five.

This week Reuters reported that TikTok, the popular short video app, could face a fine of $29 million in Britain after an investigation showed it may have breached data protection laws regarding the privacy of children.

To assuage US regulatory concerns over data integrity, TikTok is also nearing a deal for Oracle Corp to store its US users’ information without access by Chinese parent ByteDance, Reuters reported in March.

TikTok ByteDance

Comments

1000 characters

ByteDance plans for maximum of nine board directors

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee adds to its gains as Dar set to take charge

President Alvi administers oath to Ishaq Dar as federal minister

PM Shehbaz lauds outgoing finance minister Miftah over IMF programme revival

Oil prices slip as dollar scales new peak

Indian rupee at record low, with central bank likely helping cap slide

Five sectors to get power for 9 Cents/kWh for Sept only

Foreign investors: Jul-Aug repatriation of profit, dividend plunges 93pc YoY

Pakistan’s Naseem Shah out of fifth England T20

Replacing NAPP with NAEPP: Nepra hints at slight review

PD seeks Rs93.43bn to settle GPPs’ payables

Read more stories