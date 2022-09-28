AGL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.75%)
ANL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
AVN 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.49%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
EFERT 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.54%)
EPCL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.4%)
FCCL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
FFL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
FLYNG 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
GGGL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
GGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.83%)
GTECH 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.81%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.48%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.99%)
LOTCHEM 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.38%)
MLCF 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
OGDC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PAEL 15.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.19%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
TPLP 22.40 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.71%)
TREET 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.13%)
TRG 127.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
UNITY 23.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 12.1 (0.29%)
BR30 15,847 Increased By 40.8 (0.26%)
KSE100 41,663 Increased By 144.9 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,628 Increased By 66.1 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Colombia score three in second half to beat Mexico 3-2 in friendly

Reuters Published 28 Sep, 2022 12:14pm
Follow us

SANTA CLARA: Luis Sinisterra scored twice and Wilmar Barrios added another as Colombia fought back from two goals down to beat Mexico 3-2 in a friendly at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Tuesday.

Mexico took the lead in the fifth minute when winger Alexis Vega scored a penalty after Luis Diaz brought down Uriel Antuna inside the box and Gerardo Arteaga made it 2-0 after finishing off a team move in the 28th minute.

Colombia hit back after the break, with Sinisterra heading home in the 48th minute and scoring again three minutes later. Barrios then completed Colombia’s comeback with a brilliant volley in the 67th minute.

Messi in the 100 club as Argentina streak continues with Jamaica defeat

The referee paused the match in the 82nd minute because of homophobic chanting in the crowd. Mexico are due to play two more friendlies in November before the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar, where they will face Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Poland in Group C.

Colombia failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Mexico California Colombia Luis Diaz fifa world cup

Comments

1000 characters

Colombia score three in second half to beat Mexico 3-2 in friendly

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee adds to its gains as Dar set to take charge

President Alvi administers oath to Ishaq Dar as federal minister

Piqued by PMH security breach, PM orders probe

Oil prices slip as dollar scales new peak

Foreign investors: Jul-Aug repatriation of profit, dividend plunges 93pc YoY

Locust emergency, food security: World Bank may further downgrade $200m project

Replacing NAPP with NAEPP: Nepra hints at slight review

PD seeks Rs93.43bn to settle GPPs’ payables

Section 7E: Aggrieved filers to be given more time, FBR assures LHC

Import of 2MMT of wheat: Private sector seeks to get the nod from govt

Read more stories