HCCI delegation meets Durrani

Recorder Report Published 28 Sep, 2022 05:51am
KARACHI: Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani met with the delegation of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (HCCI) here Tuesday at Governor House.

The delegation was led by their president Adeel Siddiqui. Other members included chief patron M Ikram, senior vice president Najamuddin Qureshi, and vice president Awais Khan, Mirza Hassan Masood Baig, Mohammad Adnan Khan, Ijaz Ali Rajput and Nawab Qureshi.

The delegation informed the Acting Governor about their problems with regard to gas and electricity. Acting Governor Sindh assured them that he will approach the federal and provincial governments about their issues and will also raise the same with relevant authorities.

He further said that traders are backbone of the national economy and traders and industrialists have a key role in the development of the country, adding that they should come forward to help the flood victims. There is dire need of tents, medicines, mosquito nets and ration bags, he added. The business community should distribute tents, medicines and ration bags to the victims, themselves, so as to ensure reaching the same to deserving persons.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

