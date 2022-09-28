AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.98%)
ANL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
AVN 76.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.61%)
EFERT 79.83 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.34%)
EPCL 57.48 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.59%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
GGGL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
GGL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.36%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.07%)
LOTCHEM 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.86%)
MLCF 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.78%)
OGDC 76.53 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.63%)
PAEL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.06%)
PIBTL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
PRL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
TPL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (10.12%)
TPLP 21.19 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.78%)
TREET 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 127.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.47%)
UNITY 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WAVES 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,174 Increased By 48.3 (1.17%)
BR30 15,806 Increased By 310.9 (2.01%)
KSE100 41,518 Increased By 366.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 15,562 Increased By 142.1 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

2022 witnesses ‘unusual’ weather phenomenon: PMD

Hamid Waleed Published 28 Sep, 2022 07:21am
Follow us

LAHORE: The year 2022 has witnessed some unusual weather phenomenon, not recorded earlier in the meteorological history of the country, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) sources.

They said the present year has not witnessed spring season and the summer season set in by the middle of February. In normal weather pattern, the month of February and March are taken as spring season in Pakistan at the end of winter and before the beginning of summer season.

Another interesting development took place this year when 22nd of June was recorded as the coldest day in the recorded meteorological history of the country. The temperature had dropped to 22 degree Celsius unusually on this day this year, they added.

The third unprecedented development was five to six occurrences of heatwave in between the month of April to the month of May this year and the country witnessed unusual dryness while the humidity level had dropped to 10 percent. This situation resulted into wildfires in various parts of the country, mainly due to friction of the leaves of forest plants for the first time in the recorded meteorological history of the country.

About five to six events of Glacier Lake Outburst Forecast (GLOF) also occurred during 2022 with rise in temperatures leading to fast melting, heavy overflows of water and ultimately sliding of glaciers in the northern areas of the country, said the sources. According to them, dismal riparian flows also led Tarbela dam to witness dead levels for a total of 110 days, which was again unusual in the past. Normally, the maximum duration has never crossed 102 days in the past. However, once attained the conservation level, Tarbela is witnessing no change over the last 39 days, which was not more than 33 days in the past.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PMD Weather pakistan weather phenomenon

Comments

1000 characters

2022 witnesses ‘unusual’ weather phenomenon: PMD

Foreign investors: Jul-Aug repatriation of profit, dividend plunges 93pc YoY

Locust emergency, food security: World Bank may further downgrade $200m project

US pushes for ‘constructive’ Indo-Pak ties

Five sectors to get power for 9 Cents/kWh for Sept only

Replacing NAPP with NAEPP: Nepra hints at slight review

PD seeks Rs93.43bn to settle GPPs’ payables

‘Economy in shambles’: Imran Khan takes a jibe at coalition partners

Section 7E: Aggrieved filers to be given more time, FBR assures LHC

Import of 2MMT of wheat: Private sector seeks to get the nod from govt

Delay in legal team hiring: Only Rs7bn GIDC recovered so far, PAC told

Read more stories