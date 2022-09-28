CCE seizes over 55,000 smuggled tyres worth Rs541.1m

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement (CCE) on Tuesday claimed to have confiscated over 55,000 smuggled tyres worth Rs541.1 million during a raid at a warehouse located in the Mauripur area.

This was stated by Usman Bajwa collector CCE along with ADC Muhammad Faisal and others at a press conference held at Customs House here.

He said that the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that a huge quantity of smuggled tyres was dumped in a warehouse located in the Mauripur area. It was further informed that smugglers are using different embossing/alteration instruments to change the specifications, serial numbers, sizes, and manufacturing dates to make them exactly as per the import GDs of other imported consignments to ensure safe transportation to the local market and upcountry and to defraud customs en-route checking mechanism.

In response to the information, a raid was conducted after obtaining a search warrant under Section 162 of the Customs Act, 1969 from Judicial Magistrate, Karachi West that resulted in the recovery of over 55000 smuggled tyres of passenger vehicles, buses, and excavators. In addition, the team of CCE also recovered around 13000 liters of automobile oil.

