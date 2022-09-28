AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.98%)
Eid-e-Milad celebrations: Police told to conduct search operations in sensitive areas

Recorder Report Published 28 Sep, 2022 05:51am
KARACHI: As street crimes are on rise, the Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho Tuesday instructed police officials to conduct search operations in sensitive areas of the city on a daily basis and increase police mobile and motorcycle patrolling to maintain law and order in the city.

He was chairing a high-level meeting regarding the security of the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal celebrations and processions here.

Scholars belonging to the Sunni school of thought and central organizers of the Eid processions also participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, all the measures and strategies taken by the police regarding 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal in the city were reviewed.

District SSPs gave a briefing on effective security measures in the city on the religious event.

AIG instructed the police officers to keep in touch with the organizers of Naat processions during Eid Milad-un-Nabi and make sure security arrangements in consultation with them.

An effective strategy has been set up for strict monitoring of all entry and exit routes of Karachi, he said.

The SWAT teams of the Special Security Unit were instructed to be on alert at all times and to be ready to deal with all kinds of situations.

Foolproof security will be ensured at important installations and sensitive places of the city.

Instructions were issued for mutual coordination and full cooperation with the Rangers and other law enforcement agencies.

Alternative routes will be provided for general traffic on the routes of the processions so that the flow of traffic is maintained.

Strict legal action will be taken against those who spread religious hatred through social media; in this regard social media is being fully monitored.

Karachi Police appeals to the citizens to keep an eye on suspicious persons and objects around them and report any such situation immediately to helper 15.

Instructions were issued to Zonal DIGs to strictly review all security arrangements in the city.

In the meeting, along with Zonal DIGs, DIG CIA, DIG Admin, DIG Traffic, District SSPs and other senior police officers, Haji Muhammad Hanif Tayyab of Sunni Ittehad Council, Muhammad Umar Farooq Qadri, Maulana Mohammad Ashraf Gormani, and other scholars and the main organizers of processions also participated.

