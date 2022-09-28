Indonesian relief aid handed over to Sindh authorities

KARACHI: The Coordinating Minister of Indonesia for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Muhajir Effendi handed over the flood relief aid from the Government of Indonesia to Minister for Labour of Sindh Province Saeed Ghani and Minister for Social Welfare Muhammad Sajidd in a brief ceremony held at Jinnah International Airport Karachi on Tuesday.

The humanitarian aid package weighing around 90 tons has been sent by two chartered national Garuda aircrafts carrying logistics such as medicines, tents, clothes, blankets, sleeping bags, mosquito nets, and generators for the victims of devastating flood victims in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Coordinating Minister and Head of Indonesian Humanitarian Delegation Prof. Dr. Muhajir Effendi conveyed deepest condolences and sympathies to the flood victims in Pakistan from the Government and people of Indonesia. He said that both the countries enjoy special historic and brotherly bilateral relations and this humanitarian aid reflects the spirit of friendship and mutual cooperation to support each other in difficult times. Noting the scale of destruction because of the floods, he said that Indonesia will also help Pakistani Government in next phase.

Minister of Labour Saeed Ghani expressed his gratitude to the people of Indonesia for showing solidarity and extending humanitarian relief assistance to Pakistani people.

The Head of National Disaster Management Agency of Indonesia Lt. Gen. Suharyanto, Chairman of Commission 8 of House of Representatives Ashabul Kahfi, and Director of South and Central Asia Affairs of Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jatmiko Heru Prasetyo were also present, representing the delegation from Indonesia. The visiting delegation was also received by Secretary of NDMA of Pakistan.

During his brief visit to Karachi, Prof. Dr. Muhajir Effendi and Indonesian humanitarian delegation had managed to visit one of the flood victims' shelter camps at the Government Boy School in Madu Goth, Ghulsan-e-Iqbal area. The delegation was also accompanied by Pakistani’s Minister of Information, Manpower and Human Resources, Saeed Ghani, Indonesian Ambassador to Islamabad, Adam M. Tugio; Indonesian Consul General in Karachi, June Kuncoro Hadiningrat. In the camp, the delegation was welcomed by Deputy Commissioner of East Karachi Division, Raja Tariq Chandio; Assistant Commission Ghulsan-e-Iqbal Division, Abdul Sattar Hakro

The Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture handed over some of the humanitarian aid brought from Indonesia and discussed with the flood victims living in the shelter camp.

In his remarks, the Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture also conveyed message of condolences and sympathy from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo to the people and government of Pakistan.

He also stated that as the two most populated Muslim majority countries, Indonesia and Pakistan have strong bonds of brotherhood and friendship. The two countries have always supported each other at the time of natural calamities whether its tsunami in Indonesia or massive floods of 2010 in Pakistan. It is hoped that Indonesian assistance will reduce the sufferings of flood affected communities and support the ongoing efforts of Pakistan government to quickly overcome the impact of large scale damage across the country. In this regard, Indonesia as a fellow Muslim country is committed to helping Pakistan in overcoming the aftermath of the flood, through the provision of assistance, both in the form of logistics, worth around $1.2 million, and $01 million in cash.

Prof. Muhajir Effendi also informed that he will also submit a field situation report to President Joko Widodo in order to design further relief assistance by sending medical team, developing housing and sanitation projects, and coordinating relief assistance from the private sectors and NGOs in Indonesia.

On behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, Minister of Information, Manpower and Human Resources, Saeed Ghani, conveyed his high appreciation and thank to Indonesia for its relief assistance and commitment as brotherly Moslem countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022