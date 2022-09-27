AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.98%)
ANL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
AVN 76.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.61%)
EFERT 79.83 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.34%)
EPCL 57.48 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.59%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
GGGL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
GGL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.36%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.07%)
LOTCHEM 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.86%)
MLCF 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.78%)
OGDC 76.53 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.63%)
PAEL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.06%)
PIBTL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
PRL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
TPL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (10.12%)
TPLP 21.19 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.78%)
TREET 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 127.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.47%)
UNITY 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WAVES 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,174 Increased By 48.3 (1.17%)
BR30 15,806 Increased By 310.9 (2.01%)
KSE100 41,518 Increased By 366.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 15,562 Increased By 142.1 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin wants to ‘save people’ of Moscow-held Ukrainian territories

AFP Published 27 Sep, 2022 05:16pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Russia wanted to “save people” in four Moscow-controlled territories in Ukraine, on the last day of annexation votes denounced as a sham by Western leaders.

If the regions vote to join Russia, Moscow will claim sovereignty over about 20 percent of Ukraine, including Crimea, which was annexed in 2014.

“Saving people in all the territories where this referendum is taking place… is the focus of the attention of our entire society and of the whole country,” Putin said during a televised meeting with officials.

The annexation polls organised by Kremlin-installed authorities in four regions of Ukraine mostly controlled by Russian forces are due to close Tuesday.

NATO chief slams Putin’s ‘reckless nuclear rhetoric’

Observers say the recent counter-offensive, which saw important successes for the Ukrainian army, pushed Putin to rush ahead with the votes to cement Russia’s authority in the occupied territories.

The vote will have security implications, the Kremlin warned Tuesday, as Moscow threatened to use nuclear weapons and all available means to defend its territory.

Kyiv and its allies said that the West would never recognise the results of the ballot, denounced as a sham.

Elected officials brought ballots door-to-door, in many cases accompanied by armed Russian forces.

Results are expected between Tuesday evening and later this week.

Putin is expected on Friday to formally declare the Ukrainian regions becoming part of Russia, according to Russian news agencies.

Vladimir Putin Ukraine Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

Putin wants to ‘save people’ of Moscow-held Ukrainian territories

Pakistan's rupee registers third successive gain, appreciates 1.3% against US dollar

Blinken urges Pakistan to seek China debt relief after floods

Relations with Pakistan, India stands on its own: US State Department

Stage set for Dar: Miftah Ismail hands in written resignation

ADB plans $14bn program to ease food crisis in Asia and the Pacific

No objections on return of Maryam’s passport, NAB tells LHC

Oil rises from 9-month low on U.S. Gulf supply cuts, softer dollar

Fed's Evans sees interest rates at 4.25-4.5% by year end

Pakistan invites Japanese investment in renewable energy

Japan honours assassinated Abe at controversial funeral

Read more stories