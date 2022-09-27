AGL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (8.22%)
ANL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
AVN 76.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.22%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
EFERT 78.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.81%)
EPCL 56.59 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.98%)
FCCL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FLYNG 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.34%)
GGGL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.07%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.33%)
MLCF 28.31 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.82%)
OGDC 74.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.42%)
PAEL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
PIBTL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
PRL 17.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.32%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
TPL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
TPLP 20.38 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.66%)
TREET 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 129.72 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (2.22%)
UNITY 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WAVES 11.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,143 Increased By 17.6 (0.43%)
BR30 15,695 Increased By 200 (1.29%)
KSE100 41,331 Increased By 179.7 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,486 Increased By 66.6 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn, soybeans firm on slower US harvest; wheat gains 1%

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2022 12:07pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Chicago corn and soybean futures climbed on Tuesday, with both markets clawing back from previous session’s nearly two-week low, supported by a slower-than-expected pace of the US harvest.

Wheat prices gained more than 1% and were set to snap a two-session losing streak.

“Agricultural markets have faced pressure in the last few sessions due to concerns over global recession,” said a Singapore-based trader. “But we have a slight strength today as the US harvest is slow.”

The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active corn contract was up 0.2% at $6.67-3/4 a bushel, as of 0356 GMT, and soybeans added 0.3% to $14.15-1/2 a bushel.

Wheat gained 1% at $8.66-1/2 a bushel.

The US Department of Agriculture said corn harvest was 12% complete, as of Sunday, behind the average analyst estimate of 13% and the five-year average of 14%.

The soybean harvest was 8% complete, lagging the average analyst estimate of 11% and the five-year average of 13%, the agency reported after the market closed on Monday. Asian markets attempted to stabilise on

Tuesday after a wild few days of stumbling stocks, crumbling bonds, a plunging pound and soaring dollar.

Corn jumps to 2-month high as dryness curbs US yields

Wheat futures bounced back, although expectations of higher output in Russia limited gains.

The European Union’s crop monitoring service MARS on Monday raised its projections for Russia’s 2022 wheat crop to a new record high, but lowered its grain maize crop forecast to take account of hot and dry summer weather.

In a report, MARS estimated the Russian wheat harvest at 95 million tonnes, up from 88.8 million seen in its previous estimate in June, and now 25% above last year.

Ukraine on Monday urged the European Union to support its plans to make the emergency paths for grain exports through the bloc permanent, with investment in at least five border terminals and a pipeline through which sunflower oil would flow.

Soymeal prices in China, the world’s top consumer of the animal feed ingredient, are at record highs as rising demand from farmers came in after months of lacklustre soybean imports. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT wheat, corn, soybean, soymeal and soyoil futures contract on Monday, traders said.

Corn soyabean

Comments

1000 characters

Corn, soybeans firm on slower US harvest; wheat gains 1%

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee registers another gain

Dar returns to bring ‘Darnomics’ back to life

Leaked audiotapes: PM, COAS, others to meet tomorrow

NOCs to CPPs selling power to national grid to be evoked

Oil rises as focus turns to possible supply cuts

Nadra to build data exchange layer for govt agencies

Japan honours assassinated Abe at controversial funeral

New finance minister wants to take country out of ‘economic rut’

110 mmcfd gas may be diverted from GTPS to fertilizer plants

KE in talks with PLL about supply of gas: CEO

Read more stories