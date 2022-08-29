AGL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.59%)
ANL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
AVN 80.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.34%)
BOP 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
CNERGY 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.17%)
EFERT 79.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.23%)
EPCL 60.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.22%)
FCCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.42%)
FFL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.78%)
FLYNG 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.05%)
GGGL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.29%)
GGL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.69%)
GTECH 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.84%)
HUMNL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.66%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.09%)
MLCF 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.91%)
OGDC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.63%)
PAEL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.49%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.55%)
PRL 18.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.24%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
TELE 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.57%)
TPL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.99%)
TPLP 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.15%)
TREET 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.11%)
TRG 89.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-4.36%)
UNITY 21.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.22%)
WAVES 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,177 Decreased By -91.6 (-2.15%)
BR30 15,130 Decreased By -414.7 (-2.67%)
KSE100 41,850 Decreased By -741.7 (-1.74%)
KSE30 15,813 Decreased By -302.1 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn jumps to 2-month high as dryness curbs US yields

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2022 08:20am

SINGAPORE: Chicago corn futures rose for a second session on Monday to their highest in two months after a US crop tour forecast lower production following hot and dry weather, raising concerns over global supplies.

Wheat gained more ground, while soybeans fell.

“The Pro farmer crop tour news is very bullish and suggests one of the tightest stocks/usage setups in history for the 2022/23 season,” Hightower wrote in a report.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.7% at $6.69 a bushel, as of 0152 GMT, after climbing to its highest since June 24 at $6.74.

Wheat rose 0.3% to $8.07-1/2 a bushel and soybeans lost 0.8% to $14.49-3/4 a bushel.

Advisory service Pro Farmer projected a US corn harvest of 13.759 billion bushels, which would be the smallest since 2019 and below government forecasts for 14.359 billion bushels.

Pro Farmer predicted a soybean crop of 4.535 billion bushels, slightly bigger than the US Department Agriculture forecast for a record 4.531 billion bushels.

Lower US corn production outlook is adding to concerns over tightening global production of grains, including wheat and rice.

Ukraine’s 2022 wheat harvest is 98% complete at 18.8 million tonnes, data from the country’s agriculture ministry showed.

CBOT corn firmer on US crop worries

Ukraine, a major global grain grower and exporter, harvested a record 86 million tonnes of grain in 2021, including 42.1 million tonnes of corn and 32.2 million tonnes of wheat.

India, the world’s biggest rice exporter, is considering whether to restrict exports of 100% broken rice, government and industry officials told Reuters on Friday, after the paddy area has been reduced by a lack of rainfall.

The potential export curbs could lift rice prices globally because India accounts for more than 40% of the world’s rice shipments. It could also hit a few poor African countries that import 100% broken rice for human consumption, though that variety is mainly used for feed purposes.

Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Aug. 23, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

Corn

Comments

1000 characters

Corn jumps to 2-month high as dryness curbs US yields

Flash floods: Bilawal hopes financial institutions to take economic fallout into account

Gas pipeline project: Pakistan, Iran agree to resume talks

Senator Warren worries that Fed will tip US economy into recession

PSO scraps HSFO delivery tenders

Sindh braces for deluge from northern rivers

PM announces Rs10bn grant for Balochistan

119 more dead as floods continue to devastate country

Airspace for US drones: Pakistan rejects Afghan minister’s allegations

Expert for enforcing tax writ firmly

NHA compensation case: President overrules verdict of federal ombudsman

Read more stories