AGL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.91%)
ANL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
AVN 76.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
EFERT 78.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.75%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.82%)
FCCL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FLYNG 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.34%)
GGGL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GTECH 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.07%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.33%)
MLCF 28.31 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.82%)
OGDC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.47%)
PAEL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
PIBTL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
PRL 17.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.32%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
TPL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
TPLP 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.76%)
TREET 23.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.59%)
TRG 129.30 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.89%)
UNITY 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WAVES 11.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 16.9 (0.41%)
BR30 15,688 Increased By 192.5 (1.24%)
KSE100 41,326 Increased By 174.8 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,483 Increased By 63.2 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks close higher, rebounding from rout

AFP Published September 27, 2022 Updated September 27, 2022 12:44pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday as investors bargain-hunted following sharp falls in the previous session on fears that central bank rate hikes could cause a global economic slowdown.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced 0.53 percent, or 140.32 points, to close at 26,571.87, while the broader Topix index ended up 0.47 percent, or 8.73 points, at 1,873.01.

The gains came after the Nikkei index plunged 2.7 percent in the previous session, with investors disheartened by selloffs worldwide.

Wall Street stocks fell again overnight as recession fears brought volatility to financial markets, pushing the pound to an all-time low against the greenback and pressuring oil prices.

“Japanese shares rebounded after sharp falls… but declines in the three US indices are weighing on the market,” deterring Tokyo stocks from rising further, said Daiwa Securities senior strategist Shuji Hosoi.

Some investors were seeking dividend payments, Mizuho Securities noted.

Tokyo stocks end 2.7% lower on slowdown fears

Market players are also closely watching US indicators, including consumer confidence and new home sales data due later in the day, analysts said.

The dollar fetched 144.41 yen in Asian trade, against 144.72 yen in New York.

Toyota climbed 1.17 percent to 1,986 yen, airline ANA Holdings rose 1.21 percent to 2,752 yen and industrial robot maker Fanuc gained 1.20 percent to 21,455 yen.

But SoftBank Group ended down 0.71 percent at 5,030 yen and Sony Group lost 0.52 percent to 9,632 yen.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks close higher, rebounding from rout

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee registers another gain

Dar returns to bring ‘Darnomics’ back to life

Leaked audiotapes: PM, COAS, others to meet tomorrow

NOCs to CPPs selling power to national grid to be evoked

Oil rises as focus turns to possible supply cuts

Nadra to build data exchange layer for govt agencies

Japan honours assassinated Abe at controversial funeral

New finance minister wants to take country out of ‘economic rut’

110 mmcfd gas may be diverted from GTPS to fertilizer plants

KE in talks with PLL about supply of gas: CEO

Read more stories