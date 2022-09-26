AGL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
ANL 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2%)
AVN 77.36 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (3.22%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
CNERGY 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.5%)
EFERT 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.77%)
EPCL 55.40 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.31%)
FCCL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.93%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.23%)
FLYNG 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.28%)
GGGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.48%)
GGL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.07%)
GTECH 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.5%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.87%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.89%)
LOTCHEM 28.42 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.78%)
MLCF 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.44%)
OGDC 73.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.61%)
PAEL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
PIBTL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
PRL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.4%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.88%)
TELE 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.25%)
TPL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.95%)
TPLP 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.91%)
TREET 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.96%)
TRG 125.75 Increased By ▲ 9.85 (8.5%)
UNITY 23.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.96%)
WAVES 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.05%)
WTL 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
BR100 4,112 Increased By 72.8 (1.8%)
BR30 15,459 Increased By 475.1 (3.17%)
KSE100 41,065 Increased By 444.5 (1.09%)
KSE30 15,383 Increased By 169.7 (1.12%)
Tokyo stocks end 2.7% lower on slowdown fears

AFP Published September 26, 2022 Updated September 26, 2022 12:10pm
TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower Monday with investors disheartened by global selloffs linked to growing fears over an economic slowdown.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index plunged 2.66 percent, or 722.28 points, to end at 26,431.55, while the broader Topix index lost 2.71 percent, or 51.84 points, to 1,864.28.

The dollar fetched 143.89 yen, against 143.31 yen on Friday in New York. Recession fears spread on Friday after central banks ramped up interest rates to combat decades-high inflation, causing stock markets to tumble and the pound to crash against the dollar.

The Federal Reserve’s decision Wednesday to again lift borrowing costs by 75 basis points was followed by a warning that more big rises were in the pipeline and that rates would likely come down only in 2024.

There were similar moves by central banks in other countries, including Britain, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, the Philippines and Indonesia – all pointing to a dark outlook for markets.

“Last week’s monetary policy meetings around the world highlighted the prospect that rate hikes will continue, which is having a negative impact on Japanese stocks, too,” Makoto Sengoku, senior equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Securities, told AFP.

Tokyo stocks close higher, extending US gains

“Stock prices also keep going down, leaving more and more investors feeling uncertain,” he added.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group nosedived 5.18 percent to 5,066 yen, Sony Group plummeted 3.85 percent to 9,682 yen and Toyota plunged 3.20 percent to 1,963 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing ended down 0.83 percent at 80,600 yen.

Tokyo stocks

