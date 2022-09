LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz has lashed out at the Government College University (GCU) vice-chancellor for organizing the event for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on the premises.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam said: “Strict action must be taken against VC Government College University for desecrating an educational institution by lending it to a Fitna and organizing his jalsa on the premises.”

