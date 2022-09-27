Follow us

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Shield Corporation Ltd 27-09-2022 11:00 Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited 27-09-2022 09:00 First Credit and Investment Bank Limited 27-09-2022 15:00 Aisha Steel Mills Limited 27-09-2022 15:30 Shadab Textile Mills Limited 27-09-2022 11:30 Hamid Textile Mills Limited 27-09-2022 11:30 First National Equities Ltd 27-09-2022 16:00 First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba 27-09-2022 13:00 Reliance Weaving MIlls Ltd 27-09-2022 12:30 Dewan Automotive Engineering Ltd 27-09-2022 16:30 Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd 27-09-2022 15:30 Dewan Cement Limited 27-09-2022 18:30 Dewan Salman Fibre Limited 27-09-2022 17:30 First Capital Investments Ltd (Open end) 27-09-2022 16:00 NBP Fund Management Ltd (Open-end Funds) 27-09-2022 14:00 Bhanero Textile Mills Limited 28-09-2022 10:00 Blessed Textiles Limited 28-09-2022 11:00 Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd 28-09-2022 12:00 AKD Investment Management Ltd (Open-end) 28-09-2022 16:00 Trust Modaraba 28-09-2022 11:30 Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd 28-09-2022 12:00 Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd 28-09-2022 13:00 United Brands Limited 28-09-2022 12:00 Prosperity Weaving MIlls Ltd 28-09-2022 12:30 Treet Corporation Ltd 28-09-2022 13:00 Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd 28-09-2022 14:00 Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd 28-09-2022 14:00 Dolmen City REIT 28-09-2022 11:00 Zephyr Textiles Limited 28-09-2022 12:00 Shifa International Hospitals Ltd 28-09-2022 16:00 Gillette Pakistan Limited 28-09-2022 16:30 Shahtaj Textile Limited 28-09-2022 12:30 Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd 28-09-2022 15:00 Berger Paints Pakistan Limited 28-09-2022 11:00 AN Textile MIlls Limited 28-09-2022 11:00 MIrpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd 28-09-2022 14:00 Image Pakistan Limited 28-09-2022 11:30 The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd 28-09-2022 10:30 Faisal Spinning Mills Limited 28-09-2022 12:00 Waves Home Appliances Ltd 29-09-2022 11:30 Agha Steel Industries Ltd 29-09-2022 11:30 The Organic Meat Company Ltd 29-09-2022 15:00 Dawood Equities Limited 29-09-2022 11:00 TPL Properties Limited 29-09-2022 16:00 Gharibwal Cement Ltd 29-09-2022 15:30 Diamond Industries Ltd 29-09-2022 14:00 Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd 29-09-2022 15:30 Shaffi Chemical Industries Ltd 29-09-2022 12:00 Nishat Chunian LImited 29-09-2022 11:00 Fateh Sports Wear Limited 29-09-2022 09:00 TRG Pakistan Limited 29-09-2022 18:00 Shakarganj Limited 29-09-2022 11:00 Fateh Industries Ltd 29-09-2022 09:30 Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd 29-09-2022 11:00 Security Papers Limited 29-09-2022 10:00 Thatta Cement Company Ltd 29-09-2022 16:30 Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd 29-09-2022 15:00 Agha Steel Industries Ltd 29-09-2022 11:30 Al-Abid Silk MIlls Limited 29-09-2022 14:00 Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd 29-09-2022 10:30 First IBL Modaraba 29-09-2022 11:00 IBL Healthcare Limited 29-09-2022 12:00 Kohat Textile Mills Ltd 29-09-2022 11:00 Waves Corporation Ltd 29-09-2022 12:30 Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd 30-09-2022 14:00 Roshan Packages Limited 30-09-2022 11:00 Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd 30-09-2022 11:00 First Elite Capital Modaraba 30-09-2022 14:30 Crescent Fibres Limited 30-09-2022 10:30 Towellers Limited 30-09-2022 11:00 International Knitwear Ltd 30-09-2022 11:30 Punjab Oil Mills Limited 30-09-2022 11:30 Arif Habib Corporation Limited 30-09-2022 15:00 Grays Leasing Limited 30-09-2022 10:00 Security Leasing Corporation Ltd 30-09-2022 11:00 Saif Textile MIlls Limited 30-09-2022 11:00 Din Textile MIlls Ltd 30-09-2022 14:30 GOC (Pak) Limited 30-09-2022 11:30 Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd 30-09-2022 11:30 Idrees Textile Mills Ltd 30-09-2022 12:00 Yousaf Weaving MIlls Ltd 30-09-2022 11:00 TPL Corp Limited 30-09-2022 11:00 Azgard Nine Limited 30-09-2022 11:30 Balochistan Glass Limited 30-09-2022 17:00 Fecto Cement Limited 01-10-2022 12:00 Javedan Corporation Ltd 01-10-2022 13:30 Ali Asghar Textile MIlls Limited 03-10-2022 14:00 Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd 03-10-2022 11:00 Quetta Textile Mills Ltd 03-10-2022 15:30 Olympia Mills Limited 04-10-2022 11:00 Premium Textile MIlls Ltd 04-10-2022 11:00 Hafiz Limited 06-10-2022 11:30 Leiner Pak Gelatine Limited 07-10-2022 10:00 Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 24-10-2022 14:30 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022