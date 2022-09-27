AGL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 27 Sep, 2022 04:06am
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Shield Corporation Ltd               27-09-2022     11:00
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited         27-09-2022     09:00
First Credit and Investment 
Bank Limited                         27-09-2022     15:00
Aisha Steel Mills Limited            27-09-2022     15:30
Shadab Textile Mills Limited         27-09-2022     11:30
Hamid Textile Mills Limited          27-09-2022     11:30
First National Equities Ltd          27-09-2022     16:00
First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba   27-09-2022     13:00
Reliance Weaving MIlls Ltd           27-09-2022     12:30
Dewan Automotive Engineering Ltd     27-09-2022     16:30
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd            27-09-2022     15:30
Dewan Cement Limited                 27-09-2022     18:30
Dewan Salman Fibre Limited           27-09-2022     17:30
First Capital Investments 
Ltd (Open end)                       27-09-2022     16:00
NBP Fund Management Ltd 
(Open-end Funds)                     27-09-2022     14:00
Bhanero Textile Mills Limited        28-09-2022     10:00
Blessed Textiles Limited             28-09-2022     11:00
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd        28-09-2022     12:00
AKD Investment Management Ltd 
(Open-end)                           28-09-2022     16:00
Trust Modaraba                       28-09-2022     11:30
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd            28-09-2022     12:00
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd              28-09-2022     13:00
United Brands Limited                28-09-2022     12:00
Prosperity Weaving MIlls Ltd         28-09-2022     12:30
Treet Corporation Ltd                28-09-2022     13:00
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd       28-09-2022     14:00
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd       28-09-2022     14:00
Dolmen City REIT                     28-09-2022     11:00
Zephyr Textiles Limited              28-09-2022     12:00
Shifa International Hospitals Ltd    28-09-2022     16:00
Gillette Pakistan Limited            28-09-2022     16:30
Shahtaj Textile Limited              28-09-2022     12:30
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd         28-09-2022     15:00
Berger Paints Pakistan Limited       28-09-2022     11:00
AN Textile MIlls Limited             28-09-2022     11:00
MIrpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd           28-09-2022     14:00
Image Pakistan Limited               28-09-2022     11:30
The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd       28-09-2022     10:30
Faisal Spinning Mills Limited        28-09-2022     12:00
Waves Home Appliances Ltd            29-09-2022     11:30
Agha Steel Industries Ltd            29-09-2022     11:30
The Organic Meat Company Ltd         29-09-2022     15:00
Dawood Equities Limited              29-09-2022     11:00
TPL Properties Limited               29-09-2022     16:00
Gharibwal Cement Ltd                 29-09-2022     15:30
Diamond Industries Ltd               29-09-2022     14:00
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd         29-09-2022     15:30
Shaffi Chemical Industries Ltd       29-09-2022     12:00
Nishat Chunian LImited               29-09-2022     11:00
Fateh Sports Wear Limited            29-09-2022     09:00
TRG Pakistan Limited                 29-09-2022     18:00
Shakarganj Limited                   29-09-2022     11:00
Fateh Industries Ltd                 29-09-2022     09:30
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd            29-09-2022     11:00
Security Papers Limited              29-09-2022     10:00
Thatta Cement Company Ltd            29-09-2022     16:30
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd          29-09-2022     15:00
Agha Steel Industries Ltd            29-09-2022     11:30
Al-Abid Silk MIlls Limited           29-09-2022     14:00
Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd             29-09-2022     10:30
First IBL Modaraba                   29-09-2022     11:00
IBL Healthcare Limited               29-09-2022     12:00
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd              29-09-2022     11:00
Waves Corporation Ltd                29-09-2022     12:30
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd       30-09-2022     14:00
Roshan Packages Limited              30-09-2022     11:00
Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd      30-09-2022     11:00
First Elite Capital Modaraba         30-09-2022     14:30
Crescent Fibres Limited              30-09-2022     10:30
Towellers Limited                    30-09-2022     11:00
International Knitwear Ltd           30-09-2022     11:30
Punjab Oil Mills Limited             30-09-2022     11:30
Arif Habib Corporation Limited       30-09-2022     15:00
Grays Leasing Limited                30-09-2022     10:00
Security Leasing Corporation Ltd     30-09-2022     11:00
Saif Textile MIlls Limited           30-09-2022     11:00
Din Textile MIlls Ltd                30-09-2022     14:30
GOC (Pak) Limited                    30-09-2022     11:30
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd            30-09-2022     11:30
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd             30-09-2022     12:00
Yousaf Weaving MIlls Ltd             30-09-2022     11:00
TPL Corp Limited                     30-09-2022     11:00
Azgard Nine Limited                  30-09-2022     11:30
Balochistan Glass Limited            30-09-2022     17:00
Fecto Cement Limited                 01-10-2022     12:00
Javedan Corporation Ltd              01-10-2022     13:30
Ali Asghar Textile MIlls Limited     03-10-2022     14:00
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd       03-10-2022     11:00
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd             03-10-2022     15:30
Olympia Mills Limited                04-10-2022     11:00
Premium Textile MIlls Ltd            04-10-2022     11:00
Hafiz Limited                        06-10-2022     11:30
Leiner Pak Gelatine Limited          07-10-2022     10:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited      24-10-2022     14:30
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

