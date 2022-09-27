Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Shield Corporation Ltd 27-09-2022 11:00
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited 27-09-2022 09:00
First Credit and Investment
Bank Limited 27-09-2022 15:00
Aisha Steel Mills Limited 27-09-2022 15:30
Shadab Textile Mills Limited 27-09-2022 11:30
Hamid Textile Mills Limited 27-09-2022 11:30
First National Equities Ltd 27-09-2022 16:00
First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba 27-09-2022 13:00
Reliance Weaving MIlls Ltd 27-09-2022 12:30
Dewan Automotive Engineering Ltd 27-09-2022 16:30
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd 27-09-2022 15:30
Dewan Cement Limited 27-09-2022 18:30
Dewan Salman Fibre Limited 27-09-2022 17:30
First Capital Investments
Ltd (Open end) 27-09-2022 16:00
NBP Fund Management Ltd
(Open-end Funds) 27-09-2022 14:00
Bhanero Textile Mills Limited 28-09-2022 10:00
Blessed Textiles Limited 28-09-2022 11:00
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd 28-09-2022 12:00
AKD Investment Management Ltd
(Open-end) 28-09-2022 16:00
Trust Modaraba 28-09-2022 11:30
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd 28-09-2022 12:00
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd 28-09-2022 13:00
United Brands Limited 28-09-2022 12:00
Prosperity Weaving MIlls Ltd 28-09-2022 12:30
Treet Corporation Ltd 28-09-2022 13:00
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd 28-09-2022 14:00
Dolmen City REIT 28-09-2022 11:00
Zephyr Textiles Limited 28-09-2022 12:00
Shifa International Hospitals Ltd 28-09-2022 16:00
Gillette Pakistan Limited 28-09-2022 16:30
Shahtaj Textile Limited 28-09-2022 12:30
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd 28-09-2022 15:00
Berger Paints Pakistan Limited 28-09-2022 11:00
AN Textile MIlls Limited 28-09-2022 11:00
MIrpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd 28-09-2022 14:00
Image Pakistan Limited 28-09-2022 11:30
The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd 28-09-2022 10:30
Faisal Spinning Mills Limited 28-09-2022 12:00
Waves Home Appliances Ltd 29-09-2022 11:30
Agha Steel Industries Ltd 29-09-2022 11:30
The Organic Meat Company Ltd 29-09-2022 15:00
Dawood Equities Limited 29-09-2022 11:00
TPL Properties Limited 29-09-2022 16:00
Gharibwal Cement Ltd 29-09-2022 15:30
Diamond Industries Ltd 29-09-2022 14:00
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd 29-09-2022 15:30
Shaffi Chemical Industries Ltd 29-09-2022 12:00
Nishat Chunian LImited 29-09-2022 11:00
Fateh Sports Wear Limited 29-09-2022 09:00
TRG Pakistan Limited 29-09-2022 18:00
Shakarganj Limited 29-09-2022 11:00
Fateh Industries Ltd 29-09-2022 09:30
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd 29-09-2022 11:00
Security Papers Limited 29-09-2022 10:00
Thatta Cement Company Ltd 29-09-2022 16:30
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd 29-09-2022 15:00
Al-Abid Silk MIlls Limited 29-09-2022 14:00
Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd 29-09-2022 10:30
First IBL Modaraba 29-09-2022 11:00
IBL Healthcare Limited 29-09-2022 12:00
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd 29-09-2022 11:00
Waves Corporation Ltd 29-09-2022 12:30
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd 30-09-2022 14:00
Roshan Packages Limited 30-09-2022 11:00
Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd 30-09-2022 11:00
First Elite Capital Modaraba 30-09-2022 14:30
Crescent Fibres Limited 30-09-2022 10:30
Towellers Limited 30-09-2022 11:00
International Knitwear Ltd 30-09-2022 11:30
Punjab Oil Mills Limited 30-09-2022 11:30
Arif Habib Corporation Limited 30-09-2022 15:00
Grays Leasing Limited 30-09-2022 10:00
Security Leasing Corporation Ltd 30-09-2022 11:00
Saif Textile MIlls Limited 30-09-2022 11:00
Din Textile MIlls Ltd 30-09-2022 14:30
GOC (Pak) Limited 30-09-2022 11:30
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd 30-09-2022 11:30
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd 30-09-2022 12:00
Yousaf Weaving MIlls Ltd 30-09-2022 11:00
TPL Corp Limited 30-09-2022 11:00
Azgard Nine Limited 30-09-2022 11:30
Balochistan Glass Limited 30-09-2022 17:00
Fecto Cement Limited 01-10-2022 12:00
Javedan Corporation Ltd 01-10-2022 13:30
Ali Asghar Textile MIlls Limited 03-10-2022 14:00
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd 03-10-2022 11:00
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd 03-10-2022 15:30
Olympia Mills Limited 04-10-2022 11:00
Premium Textile MIlls Ltd 04-10-2022 11:00
Hafiz Limited 06-10-2022 11:30
Leiner Pak Gelatine Limited 07-10-2022 10:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 24-10-2022 14:30
=========================================================
