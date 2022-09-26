Presidents Cup win boosts US confidence for 2023 Ryder Cup

CHARLOTTE: Grinding out a ninth consecutive Presidents Cup victory on Sunday could be a launching pad for United States golfers to achieve something they haven’t managed since 1993 – a Ryder Cup victory on foreign soil.

Many of those who defeated a non-European Internationals squad 17.5-12.5 at Quail Hollow figure to play for the Americans against Europe next year in Rome.

Jordan Spieth, who went 5-0 to lead the US Presidents Cup squad, said his road-win confidence remains as high as it was after the Americans routed Europe 19-9 last year at Whistling Straits – the biggest Ryder Cup blowout since 1967.

“The same as it was the Sunday a year ago, if not more,” Spieth said. “It’s a tall task to ask, going over there. I’ve played in a couple of away games now, and they’re very different.

“But I’d take this team over there against anybody in the world.”

Since a US golf task force was formed after a 2014 Ryder Cup loss at Gleneagles, the Americans are 6-1 in Ryder and Presidents Cups. The lone defeat came at the 2018 Ryder Cup in France.

“Going over there on the road and winning would be incredibly special next year and I really hope I’m a part of the team,” Spieth said.

“I’m very confident in our ability to go over there and win. Nobody here has any scar tissue. Everybody on this (team) would very much embrace what that looks like next year.”

When it comes to US squads going forward, Max Homa is confident after a 4-0 showing this week after a PGA victory last week. At 31, he could be around for a while.

“I like our chances,” Homa said. “I’m one of the older guys on this team, which is crazy. But there’s a ton of great Americans right now, some not even here.

“So I think America’s going to be in a pretty good place for a little while.”

Spieth said each player’s attention to detail preparing for matches and team room camaraderie have built strong team bonds among US players.

“What was so cool, which has been very consistent in the previous few Cups that I’ve been involved in, is everyone’s really good at what they do,” he said. “Stay to your routine, do what you normally do to prepare for the biggest tournaments. Nobody took anything lightly.”

Zach Johnson, next year’s US Ryder Cup captain, was an assistant under US Presidents Cup captain Davis Love, eager to learn things that might help him next year.

Seven players from last year’s Ryder Cup team lifted the Presidents Cup on Sunday.

“They’re unbelievably prepared and unbelievably confident,” Love said of his players. “I think that’s what we saw last year at the Ryder Cup.”

Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka were ineligible, having jumped from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series.

But the Americans still had 10 of the world’s 16 top-ranked players for the Presidents Cup and that was with eighth-ranked Will Zalatoris sidelined due to a back injury.