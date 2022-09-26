AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.16%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
EPCL 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.92%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
FLYNG 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
GGL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.27%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.3%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.03%)
OGDC 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.88%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.9%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.44%)
TREET 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
TRG 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.5%)
UNITY 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,039 Decreased By -56.1 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,984 Decreased By -242.5 (-1.59%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -307.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 15,213 Decreased By -142.6 (-0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

UN chief to arrange donors’ moot: PM

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2022 06:07am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres had assured that they would be soon arranging a donors’ conference for the rehabilitation of the flood affected people of Pakistan.

The prime minister chaired a meeting via video link to review relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood hit areas of the country.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers and the relevant authorities, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the prime minister said that he had held important meetings with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and other world leaders in which he apprised them of the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and the government’s efforts at provision of relief and rehabilitation of the flood affectees.

He also mentioned his telephonic conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud.

'My voice is entirely at service of Pakistan': UN chief

The prime minister said that he also apprised the world leadership of Pakistan’s viewpoint over the climatic changes and the destruction it brought upon the country.

They had expressed their deep sympathies and offered condolences over the losses in Pakistan and assured that they would fully support the country with sincerity, he added.

He said during his meeting with Bill Gates, Chairman of Bill and Malenda Gates Foundation, they discussed seeking of help from World Food Programme for the supply of infants and children’s food in the flood affected areas.

The prime minister expressed the confidence that with the international community’s help and with the efforts of the national institutions, they would soon be out of the difficulties.

Relevant authorities of the National Flood Response Coordination Centre gave a briefing to the prime minister about the relief and rehabilitation work in the flood affected areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Antonio Guterres Shehbaz Sharif UN chief Prime Minister Flood hit areas Floods in Pakistan flood affected people of Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

UN chief to arrange donors’ moot: PM

Imran Khan forms ‘advisory council’

Imran Khan reacts to purported Shehbaz-Maryam talk

Miftah quits; Dar to take over as finance minister

Govt has offered to trade its financial debts with big states’ climate debts: FM

NOC from existing credit rating agency made mandatory

China’s Communist Party has elected delegates for congress

Gas leakage: MPCL threatens to suspend supply to TPS Guddu

KP Mines & Mineral Department: AGP detects losses of over Rs2.45bn

U.S. warns of catastrophic consequences if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Read more stories