Issue of Shehbaz’s audio leak alarming, says Cheema

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2022 06:07am
LAHORE: Advisor to CM on Information Omar Sarfraz Cheema, terming the issue of Shehbaz Sharif’s audio leak as very sensitive, alarming and sad, has said that Sharif family is infamous because of prioritizing their business interests over the interests of the state.

Cheema said that the Sharif family has always played with interests of national security and defense. On many occasions, including the Siachen front, Bombay terrorist attacks, Dawn Leaks, PML-N leadership sided with the enemy.

He said that the government of the Sharif clan, which has business ties with India, is a serious threat to the country’s security and economic interests. The Sharif family impoverished the country with ruthless money laundering during their rule, he maintained.

Omar Cheema said that Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is fulfilling the dreams of people of Punjab in the fields of education, health, public facilities and employment along with giving the gift of one lac jobs to the people of Punjab.

