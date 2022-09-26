AGL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.11%)
AVN 76.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.4%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
EFERT 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
EPCL 55.23 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.99%)
FCCL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.4%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.26%)
FLYNG 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.56%)
GGGL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.18%)
GGL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.57%)
GTECH 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.99%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.07%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.47%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 28.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.07%)
OGDC 74.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.23%)
PAEL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.31%)
PIBTL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.48%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.96%)
TELE 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.44%)
TPL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
TPLP 19.67 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.34%)
TREET 23.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.99%)
TRG 118.15 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.94%)
UNITY 22.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.65%)
WAVES 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.78%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
BR100 4,088 Increased By 49.5 (1.23%)
BR30 15,211 Increased By 227.3 (1.52%)
KSE100 40,915 Increased By 294.8 (0.73%)
KSE30 15,320 Increased By 107.2 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SIE Peshawar demands abolishment of property tax

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2022 08:23am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Small factory owners have urged the government to impose a ban on supply/trade of tons of plastic and rubber slippers scrap from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Afghanistan. They also demanded the abolishment of property tax on Peshawar’s Small Industrial Estate (SIE), Kohat Road.

These demands made by a delegation of Small Industrial Estate Association Kohat Road Peshawar, which was headed by former president Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz and the association’s president Wahid Arif Awan during a meeting with President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad here at the chamber’s house.

Imran Khan Mohmand, senior vice president, vice president Javed Akhtar, small factory owners and other office bearers of the association were present in the meeting.

The delegation apprised SCCI’s president regarding small manufacturers’ apprehensions regarding collection of property tax from SIE Kohat Road Peshawar, supply of plastic, rubber slippers scrap from KP to Afghanistan and other problems.

Engr Maqsood Pervaiz said KPEZDMC has abolished property tax from industrial estate, which is a highly laudable step.

However, he demanded the Small Industrial Development Board (SIDB) to follow suit and exempt the small industrial estate Kohat Road Peshawar from such tax in order to make the dream of promotion of industrialization in KP come true in a real sense under the vision of the incumbent provincial government.

Pervaiz expressed serious concern over the export of tons of plastic and rubber slippers scrap to Afghanistan from KP, saying that the trade isn’t in the best interest of the small industrialists, because they have been depriving them of precious raw material.

He urged customs and relevant authorities to impose a ban on export to Afghanistan forthwith in order to protect interest of local manufacturers and prevent them from huge financial losses.

Office bearers of the association on the occasion demanded of the SIDB to construct a canteen for staff, working in SIE, Kohat Road Peshawar.

Later, the SCCI’s president Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad in response to different queries and issues of small industrialists assured that the chamber would take up all these issues with relevant government authorities in a befitting manner.

Khurshid noted that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have played a pivotal role in economic development of the country, therefore, he asked the federal and provincial governments to resolve their issues on priority and facilitate them at every level.

The chamber president emphasized it is the prime duty of the government to provide facilities to investors and remove hurdles in the way of business and trade in order to boost up the local economy and provide maximum job opportunities in the country.

He stressed the need for amicable resolution of problems that were being faced by small manufacturers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

property tax SCCI Small factory owners SIE Peshawar

Comments

1000 characters

SIE Peshawar demands abolishment of property tax

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee registers hefty gain against US dollar

‘Audiotapes’ leave PDM govt twisting in the wind

Oil claws back some losses but strong dollar caps gains

Imran Khan forms ‘advisory council’

Miftah quits; Dar to take over as finance minister

UN chief to arrange donors’ moot: PM

Govt has offered to trade its financial debts with big states’ climate debts: FM

NOC from existing credit rating agency made mandatory

Gas leakage: MPCL threatens to suspend supply to TPS Guddu

KP Mines & Mineral Department: AGP detects losses of over Rs2.45bn

Read more stories