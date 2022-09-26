AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
Downward trend on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2022 06:07am
LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday decreased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 22,000 per maund.

The local cotton market remained easy and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 20,500 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 23,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,300 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,500 to Rs 11,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

200 bales of Sarhad, 400 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 21,500 to Rs 22,000 per maund, 1400 bales of Saleh Pat, 1800 bales of Rohri, 3000 bales of Khairpur were sold at Rs 21,000 to Rs 21,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Shah Dad Pur, 1000 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 20,000 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 800 bales of Khanpur Mehar were sold at Rs 21,000 to Rs 21,500 per maund, 600 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 19,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund, 400 bales of Hala were sold at Rs 18,600 per maund, 600 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 22,850 to Rs 23,000 per maund, 200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 23,000 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 22,500 per maund, 400 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 200 bales of Ahmad Pur East and 200 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 23,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 22,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 305 per kg.

