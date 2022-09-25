Govt to facilitate ‘peaceful’ protests, says Rana

LAHORE: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that courts have already designated places for holding protest and the government will fully facilitate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) if their leadership decides to hold peaceful protest at the specified places. However, he warned that nobody will be allowed to take the law into his own hands.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Rana said that the PML-N leader Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan within a week and on return he will play a constructive role in the economic team of the government.

Answering a question, Rana Sanaullah said that heavy contingent of police and Rangers is at disposal of the government but every effort will be made for careful use of force to minimalize losses.

To another query, Rana said that removing the PTI government in Punjab is not a tough task and different options are available to this end.

The minister further said that government took tough decisions to steer the country out of the crisis. However, he admitted its inability in controlling the rising inflation.

Rana blamed Imran Khan for delay in resumption of IMF program and added that the coalition government sacrificed its politics for the sake of the country.

He added that narrative of Imran Khan holds no importance.

He also claimed that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan before next general elections.

