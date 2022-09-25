‘Important decision will be made in October’: Rashid says elections 'need of the hour'

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Sunday that "important decisions will be made in October," urging it was the "need of the hour" that a decision regarding a clear and transparent election is made immediately.

In a Twitter post, Rashid said that if the political fight continued for a long time, the "situation of poverty will get worse."

He mentioned that the Sharif family invites engineers to their sugar mills from India without clearance, adding that an example of their ties with Israel and trade with India have surfaced through an alleged audio leak.

The former interior minister said that politicians are not understanding the problems of the common man.

"Considering the requirements of the situation, PML-N is also embarking on an election campaign in September," he said.

He warned that the country's economic situation was so dire that even if no one gives a [protest] call, people will be on the streets because there is hunger and poverty everywhere.

Rashid's statement comes a day after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that his movement for “real freedom” will not stop until fresh elections are announced.

While addressing a rally in Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan district, he said: “You remain prepared I will give you [protest] call when my opponents believe that Imran Khan has given up and that day is not far.”

“I will give a call when I believe I can take three wickets in one ball... I am monitoring the preparations of our activists and I will give a call the day when I believe we are fully prepared.”