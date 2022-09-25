AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.16%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
EPCL 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.92%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
FLYNG 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
GGL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.27%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.3%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.03%)
OGDC 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.88%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.9%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.44%)
TREET 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
TRG 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.5%)
UNITY 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,039 Decreased By -56.1 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,984 Decreased By -242.5 (-1.59%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -307.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 15,213 Decreased By -142.6 (-0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Important decision will be made in October’: Rashid says elections 'need of the hour'

  • Former interior minister says politicians not understanding the problems of the common man
BR Web Desk Published September 25, 2022 Updated September 25, 2022 01:57pm
Follow us

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Sunday that "important decisions will be made in October," urging it was the "need of the hour" that a decision regarding a clear and transparent election is made immediately.

In a Twitter post, Rashid said that if the political fight continued for a long time, the "situation of poverty will get worse."

He mentioned that the Sharif family invites engineers to their sugar mills from India without clearance, adding that an example of their ties with Israel and trade with India have surfaced through an alleged audio leak.

The former interior minister said that politicians are not understanding the problems of the common man.

"Considering the requirements of the situation, PML-N is also embarking on an election campaign in September," he said.

He warned that the country's economic situation was so dire that even if no one gives a [protest] call, people will be on the streets because there is hunger and poverty everywhere.

Rashid's statement comes a day after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that his movement for “real freedom” will not stop until fresh elections are announced.

While addressing a rally in Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan district, he said: “You remain prepared I will give you [protest] call when my opponents believe that Imran Khan has given up and that day is not far.”

“I will give a call when I believe I can take three wickets in one ball... I am monitoring the preparations of our activists and I will give a call the day when I believe we are fully prepared.”

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Imran Khan politics Sharif family

Comments

1000 characters

‘Important decision will be made in October’: Rashid says elections 'need of the hour'

Rehabilitation of flood-hit people may take decades: Bilawal

Climate change challenge: PM calls for urgent action

Shelling hits south Ukraine as Russia in UN spotlight over escalation

Germany’s Scholz sees progress on LNG and diesel projects in UAE

‘The current COAS should continue,’ insists Imran

Two dead, thousands without power after Typhoon Talas slams Japan

Murad, World Bank team discuss $1.1bn rescue, rehabilitation plan for flood victims

‘Past refund adjustment claims are being rejected’: FBR removes a tab from new IT return form under IRIS

Duty, taxes free import of vehicles: FBR denies issuance of any SRO

Read more stories