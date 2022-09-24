AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
Imran says 'real freedom' movement will only stop after announcement of elections

  • Former premier says his party had good ties with the establishment
BR Web Desk Published 24 Sep, 2022 10:40pm
Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Saturday that his movement for “real freedom” will not stop until the fresh elections are announced, Aaj News reported.

While addressing a rally in Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan district, he said: “You remain prepared I will give you [protest] call when my opponents believe that Imran Khan has given up and that day is not far.”

“I will give a call when I believe I can take three wickets in one ball... I am monitoring the preparations of our activists and I will give a call the day when I believe we are fully prepared.”

Former PM Imran highlights need for economic 'specialists

The former premier said that the establishment in Pakistan remains a reality. "The PTI had good relations with the establishment, I don't know how and when they worsened," he said.

He said the current government was trying to disqualify him as they’re scared of the PTI's popularity.

Imran said the time had come to stand against the “thieves who have been imposed upon the country."

“Their cases are being closed down every day and now Ishaq Dar is returning… he himself had confessed that he had been doing money laundering for the Sharif family.”

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Rana Mubashir of Aaj News and Ali Khizar, head of research at Business Recorder, Khan said his government’s tenure was a huge learning experience, admitting that there was a lack of expertise within the bureaucracy.

"I was ill-prepared because I hadn’t been in the government before. We had learned by the 3rd and 4th years and we were expanding. We had escaped the crisis. When we were ousted, we had huge plans. We had plans to expand the industry. If I come into government again, I will turn it around," he said.

