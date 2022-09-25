AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.16%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
EPCL 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.92%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
FLYNG 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
GGL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.27%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.3%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.03%)
OGDC 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.88%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.9%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.44%)
TREET 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
TRG 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.5%)
UNITY 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,039 Decreased By -56.1 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,984 Decreased By -242.5 (-1.59%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -307.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 15,213 Decreased By -142.6 (-0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Floods kill seven at Venezuela religious gathering

AFP Published 25 Sep, 2022 10:22am
Follow us

CARACAS: At least seven people were killed in western Venezuela after heavy rains swept away a group of people at a religious gathering, the state’s governor said Saturday.

Around 40 members of the Methodist Church, a Protestant religious group, had gathered in Tachira state on Friday when heavy rains suddenly caused flooding, governor Freddy Bernal said on Twitter.

Some of the worshippers were bathing in the river when the rains came down, suddenly raising the water level and washing them away, Bernal said on Saturday.

“So far, seven bodies have been extracted – of which four are unidentified – and we are continuing the search for three bodies,” he added.

Venezuela ‘ready’ to supply global oil market: Maduro

The flooding took place in a region of the Andes bordering Colombia that is popular with tourists.

The region’s mountainous terrain and low temperatures pose challenges for the search, which continued late into the night on Saturday.

This year Venezuela has recorded above-average rainfall, which has caused damage in several regions, officials said.

Government spokespersons have linked the heavy rainfall to the La Nina weather phenomenon, which is caused by a thermal anomaly in the equatorial surface waters of the Pacific Ocean.

Venezuela Pacific Ocean Methodist Church Venezuela religious gathering

Comments

1000 characters

Floods kill seven at Venezuela religious gathering

Rehabilitation of flood-hit people may take decades: Bilawal

Climate change challenge: PM calls for urgent action

Shelling hits south Ukraine as Russia in UN spotlight over escalation

‘Important decision will be made in October’: Rashid says elections 'need of the hour'

Germany’s Scholz sees progress on LNG and diesel projects in UAE

‘The current COAS should continue,’ insists Imran

Two dead, thousands without power after Typhoon Talas slams Japan

Murad, World Bank team discuss $1.1bn rescue, rehabilitation plan for flood victims

‘Past refund adjustment claims are being rejected’: FBR removes a tab from new IT return form under IRIS

Duty, taxes free import of vehicles: FBR denies issuance of any SRO

Read more stories