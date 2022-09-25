AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.16%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
EPCL 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.92%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
FLYNG 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
GGL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.27%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.3%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.03%)
OGDC 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.88%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.9%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.44%)
TREET 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
TRG 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.5%)
UNITY 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,039 Decreased By -56.1 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,984 Decreased By -242.5 (-1.59%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -307.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 15,213 Decreased By -142.6 (-0.93%)
World

Zelenskiy says he is shocked by Israel's failure to give Ukraine weapons

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2022 04:40am


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was "in shock" at Israel's failure to give Kyiv anti-missile systems to help counter Russian attacks, according to an interview made public on Saturday.

Zelenskiy has been asking for the weapons since shortly after the war started in February. He has mentioned Israel's Iron Dome system, often used to intercept rockets fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza.

"I don't know what happened to Israel. I'm honestly, frankly - I am in shock, because I don't understand why they couldn't give us air defences," he said.

Zelenskiy made the remarks in an interview with French reporters on Wednesday. His office released a recording of the interview on Saturday.

Ukraine to slash ties with Iran over 'unfriendly' drones supply to Russia

Zelenskiy's comments were stronger than those he made in March, when he chided Israel for its reluctance to send weapons. At the time, Israel was non-committal, saying it would help Ukraine as much as it could.

Israel, which has condemned the Russian invasion, is wary of straining ties with Moscow, a powerbroker in neighbouring Syria where Israeli forces frequently attack pro-Iranian militia.

"I understand - they have a difficult situation, regarding the situation with Syria and Russia," Zelenskiy said, adding that he was not making accusations.

"I am stating the facts. My conversations with the Israeli leadership have done nothing to help Ukraine."

Volodymyr Zelenskiy RUssia Ukraine war Russian attacks Israel's Iron Dome system Ukraine weapons

