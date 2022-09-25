Chak Jhamra tehsil: DC reviews progress on uplift projects

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh visited Tehsil Chak Jhamra to review the progress of implementation of various development projects. Under the Annual Development Programme and LG ADP, the projects of two billion rupees are ongoing in Tehsil Chak Jhamra and after the completion of these projects the people will get quality transportation, sports and health facilities.

He checked the rehabilitation work of Dry Port Road (bridge) to Millat road along with Paharang Drain to Dhanola at a cost of 18 million rupees. He reviewed the work and ordered the speedy completion of the project.

He took a briefing on the project of upgradation of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital from 60 to 120 beds with funds of 38 million rupees and said that this is a revolutionary project in the health sector which should be completed within the stipulated period.

He also inspected and checked the treatment facilities provided to the patients. He confirmed the working condition of the machinery and the availability of modern treatment facilities to every patient. He also visited and inspected the repair and restoration of the structure of Talwandi road and urged to speed up the construction work.

He ordered to ensure the construction quality and said that there will be no compromise on transparency. He also inspected the building of Tehsil Sports Complex at a cost of 50 million rupees and checked the measures for the promotion of sports.

Deputy Commissioner, during visiting Chak Jhamra, also visited the sports gymnasium which was completed at a cost of Rs 16 crore. He visited the site of construction of GOR-3 on Canal Expressway with the funds of Rs 426 million and while taking a detailed briefing on the project, said that the available funds should be used fastly.

He checked the construction work of the 18 km long dual carriage way Faisalabad Dry Port to Sahianwala via Chak Jhamra main road with funds of 1015 million rupees and asked about the position of the funds. He participated in the seminar organized in Government Girls High School Rasulpura on the topic of love for life and refusal of drugs and also planted a sapling in the green garden of the school as part of the plantation drive.

He also hold open court at Dahi markaz mall and listened the issues of locals and directed AC and other officers to resolve the issues. He said that the solution of public problems is a mission for which he not only spends an hour in the morning at the reception outside his office but also listening to the problems of the people by setting up a revenue katchri on first and second working days of every month besides visiting tehsil regular bases. ADCR Mudassar Ahmad Shah, AC Khawar Bashir, DD Development Tahir Iqbal and other officers were also present.

