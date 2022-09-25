Minister to attend funeral of former Japanese PM

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power, Khurram Dastgir Khan, is to attend state funeral of Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan to be held on September 27, 2022 in Tokyo. He was assassinated on July 8, 2022 while speaking at a political event.

On September 26, 2022, the Minister Power would also attend the Asia Green Growth Partnership Ministerial Meeting that will be held under the auspices of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

The meeting will be attended by ministers and representatives of international organizations from Asia and Middle Eastern countries and other relevant countries. Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif has approved the visit of Khurram Dastgir to Tokyo for both events.

Welcome keynote speech will be delivered by Nishimura Yasutoshi, Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry. Minister for Oil and Environment, Bahrain Dr Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Nasul Hamid, Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Bangladesh and other Ministers representing their countries will address the event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022