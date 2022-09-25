Altaf Tai elected new chairman of ABAD

KARACHI: A leading builder and developer Altaf Tai was elected Chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) unanimously for the term of 2022-2023 here on Saturday.

Altaf Tai has served ABAD as Chairman Southern Region earlier. While Khawar Munir, Nadeem Jeewa and Raheel Rinch were elected as Senior Vice Chairman, Vice Chairman and Chairman Southern Region of the organization respectively. Sultan Gohar was elected as Chairman Northern Region and Eng. Faraz Memon was elected as Vice Chairman Hyderabad Sub-Region.

The election of new office-bearers of the ABAD was held during the Annual General Meeting of ABAD at ABAD House, Karachi and Lahore simultaneously. The meeting was attended by a large number of members of the Association. The meeting unanimously approved all new members of the Central Executive Committee and Regional Executive Committee from Allied Penal, who were elected unopposed. The new office-bearers of the ABAD will take charge of their offices from 1st October, 2022.

Newly elected Chairman Altaf Tai, after the election, said that he was grateful to all members of the ABAD, especially Mohsin Sheikhani, for electing new team of the ABAD unanimously.

