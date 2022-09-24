NEPRA to grant exemption of MDI for temporarily closed Steel Melter Furnaces.

ISLAMABAD: A delegation headed by Mian Ahmed Hassan, Chairman Pakistan Steel Melters Association met Chairman NEPRA, Taseef H Farooqi at NEPRA Head Office to apprise him about the problems faced by Steel Melters with regard to electricity bills. On this occasion, Chairman NEPRA carefully listened to all the complaints and demands presented by the delegation and assured for all possible sympathetic cooperation in resolving the issues.

It has been decided that such Steel Melters Factories which, due to some compulsion, want to temporarily shut down their furnaces for a period of one month or more, shall apply for temporary disconnection of electricity, after which no MDI will be charged to them during the period of shutdown.

At the end of the meeting, Mian Ahmed Hasan thanked the Chairman NEPRA for this important decision and expressed the hope that remaining problems of the Industry will also be resolved by meeting with the relevant Ministries.

