Pakistan

Army chief visits flood-hit Badin

Published 24 Sep, 2022 03:49am
KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited flood-hit areas of Badin on Friday.

The COAS spent time with flood victims in relief and medical camps and also met Army troops busy in rescue and relief activities in Malkani Sharif, district Badin.

Later, the COAS was flown for aerial reconnaissance of flood affected areas of Badin and surroundings.

The COAS also had interaction with business community at Karachi. During the interaction, the COAS said that the business community has always helped people of Pakistan during various natural calamities including their support in recent floods.

The business community members acknowledged the role and sacrifice made by the Pakistan Army in providing safe environment for the country’s economic prosperity and assured the COAS maximum support for the flood affected people.

