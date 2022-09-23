AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
AVN 75.83 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.42%)
EFERT 77.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.65%)
EPCL 55.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.52%)
FCCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.67%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
FLYNG 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
GGGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.09%)
GTECH 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
MLCF 27.56 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
OGDC 74.00 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (4.05%)
PAEL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.9%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PRL 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TPLP 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.97%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.88%)
TRG 120.10 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (5.17%)
UNITY 22.14 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.36%)
WAVES 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,095 Increased By 10.4 (0.25%)
BR30 15,226 Increased By 229.2 (1.53%)
KSE100 40,928 Decreased By -37.6 (-0.09%)
KSE30 15,356 Increased By 18.8 (0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Cash-strapped PSO’s receivables hit Rs583.2bn mark

Wasim Iqbal Published 23 Sep, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Faced with serious financial constraints, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has repeatedly approached the federal government for getting Rs583 billion receivables cleared against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), GENCOs and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The receivables of PSO stood at Rs583.2 billion as on September 21, 2022. The delay in the clearance of PSO’s dues has worsened the financial health of the PSO. If the government does not release funds to clear PSO dues, the PSO may not be able to meet its obligation to suppliers, said sources.

PSO eyes building $500mn LNG terminal near Karachi: report

Sharing details of the PSO’s receivables position, the sources said that the SNGPL has become the top defaulter of PSO as it (the SNGPL) is required to pay Rs347 billion, while the second biggest defaulter is the power sector which owes Rs179.4 billion.

As per details, GENCOs are required to pay Rs148.3 billion, the Hub Power Company (Hubco) is to pay Rs24.8 billion, and the Kot Addu Power Company (Kapco) is to pay Rs6.2 billion.

Similarly, PIA has emerged as the third biggest defaulter that owes Rs23.5 billion.

The government is to pay Price Differential Claims (PDC) amounting to Rs8.934 billion for the period 1996-2014 and Rs24.2 billion under the head of exchange rate differential on the FE 25 loan. Pakistan State Oil Company Limited declared massive growth in net annual profit of 224 per cent to Rs95.72 billion for the year ended June 30, 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PIA Federal Government PSO SNGPL Gencos PSO dues

Comments

1000 characters

Cash-strapped PSO’s receivables hit Rs583.2bn mark

IMF: Bilawal calls for new lending terms

Flood victims: PM directs distribution of Rs45bn from BISP funds

Flood damage reassessed at $30bn

Filled with remorse, IK says sorry in woman judge case

CJP advises PTI to return to NA

PTI’s planned protest: Additional police force summoned: Rana

July LSMI output slumps 16.5pc MoM, 1.4pc YoY

Hybrid working model envisaged: Energy conservation plan readied

Tobacco: new excise regime unveiled

Read more stories