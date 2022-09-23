AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
Markets

Spot rate falls: Renewed buying seen on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 23 Sep, 2022 05:50am
LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday decreased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 22,500 per maund.

The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 22,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 23,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,800 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,500 to Rs 11,800 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 19,500 to Rs 23,500 per maund.

200 bales of Sarhad were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund, 200 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 23,000 per maund, 600 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 21,000 to Rs 21,600 per maund, 400 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 21,000 to RS 21,500 per maund, 400 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 19800 to Rs 20,000 per maund, 800 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 21,000 to Rs 21,500 per maund, 200 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund, 400 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 18,800 to Rs 20,000 per maund, 600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 19,500 to Rs 20,000 per maund, 1400 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 23,000 per maund, 400 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 23,000 per maund, 1600 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 23,000 to Rs 23,500 per maund, 600 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 22,800 to Rs 23,000 per maund, 600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 23,000 per maund, 400 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 22,500 per maund, 200 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 23,000 per maund, 400 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 600 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 21,500 to Rs 21,700 per maund, 600 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 19,500 to Rs 22,000 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 22,000 to Rs 22,500 per maund, 800 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 22,500 to Rs 23,000 per maund, 400 bales of Ahmed Pur East were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund and 200 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 22,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the KCA on Thursday decreased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 22,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 305 per kg.

Cotton KCA Naseem Usman cotton crop Cotton rate

