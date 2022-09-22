AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
AVN 75.83 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.42%)
EFERT 77.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.65%)
EPCL 55.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.52%)
FCCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.67%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
FLYNG 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
GGGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.09%)
GTECH 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
MLCF 27.56 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
OGDC 74.00 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (4.05%)
PAEL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.9%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PRL 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TPLP 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.97%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.88%)
TRG 120.10 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (5.17%)
UNITY 22.14 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.36%)
WAVES 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,095 Increased By 10.4 (0.25%)
BR30 15,226 Increased By 229.2 (1.53%)
KSE100 40,928 Decreased By -37.6 (-0.09%)
KSE30 15,356 Increased By 18.8 (0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks fall more as rate hikes add to worries

AFP Published 22 Sep, 2022 07:20pm
Follow us

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks fell early Thursday, extending a retreat as more central banks joined the Federal Reserve in raising interest rates in response to soaring inflation.

The Bank of England on Thursday announced its second consecutive half-point rate increase and warned the British economy was slipping into recession. Others to tighten the screws include the European, Swiss and Norwegian central banks.

The Fed announced its latest supersized 0.75 percentage point rate hike Wednesday that was accompanied by a grim acknowledgement that countering inflation would not be “painless,” as Fed Chair Jerome Powell put it.

“What hit home for market participants yesterday is that the Fed, steered by Fed Chair Powell, really means business now in restoring price stability, and if that means a hard landing for the economy, so be it,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5 percent at 30,042.90.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.6 percent to 3,765.54, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.0 percent to 11,112.34.

Tesla shares fell 1.9 percent as it recalled 1.1 million vehicles due to a defect with the automatic window system that poses risks of pinching a driver’s finger.

Target fell 1.9 percent after the big-box retailer announced plans to hire up to 100,000 seasonal workers and begin holiday promotions in early October.

Wall Street S&P 500 US stocks Nasdaq Composite Index

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks fall more as rate hikes add to worries

ADB approves $100mn results-based loan for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s health sector

IHC defers Imran Khan’s indictment in contempt case

FO rejects notion of any Pakistani delegation visiting Israel, says position on Palestine clear

EU Commission president pledges more humanitarian aid for flood-hit Pakistan

Pakistan's rupee largely stable, settles at 239.71

FM Bilawal calls for 'Green Marshal Plan' to help climate vulnerable countries

Bank of England raises rates to 2.25%, despite likely recession

KSE-100 recovers to end marginally negative

Japanese envoy meets COAS Bajwa, expresses grief over flood devastation: ISPR

Oil rises on rebounding Chinese demand, geopolitical risks

Read more stories