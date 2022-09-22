AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
Toyota to produce 800,000 vehicles in October, weighed by chips shortage

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2022 02:41pm
TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it was planning to produce about 800,000 vehicles worldwide in October, about 100,000 short of the average monthly production plan presented earlier due to semiconductor shortages.

The world’s largest automaker by sales said last month the average monthly production plan from September through November would be about 900,000 vehicles.

Toyota Motor to invest $5.3bn in Japan and US for EV battery supply

Still, Toyota is sticking to its 9.7 million global vehicle production target for current financial year through March 2023.

