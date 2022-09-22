AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
AVN 75.83 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.42%)
EFERT 77.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.65%)
EPCL 55.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.52%)
FCCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.67%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
FLYNG 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
GGGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.09%)
GTECH 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
MLCF 27.56 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
OGDC 74.00 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (4.05%)
PAEL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.9%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PRL 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TPLP 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.97%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.88%)
TRG 120.10 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (5.17%)
UNITY 22.14 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.36%)
WAVES 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,095 Increased By 10.4 (0.25%)
BR30 15,226 Increased By 229.2 (1.53%)
KSE100 40,928 Decreased By -37.6 (-0.09%)
KSE30 15,356 Increased By 18.8 (0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mayweather expects ‘easy payday, easy opponent’ in Japan fight

AFP Published 22 Sep, 2022 02:38pm
Follow us

TOKYO: Floyd Mayweather says that Sunday’s exhibition boxing match against Japanese mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura will be an “easy payday, easy cheque, easy opponent”.

The 45-year-old boxing great, who is reportedly close to agreeing a rematch with UFC superstar Conor McGregor, beat Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa after just two minutes when they fought in an exhibition in Japan in 2018.

The fight was widely seen as a farce but the American vowed to give the crowd this weekend at Saitama Super Arena, just north of Tokyo, their money’s worth in his latest lucrative post-retirement performance.

“I think the last time I came here, it was so quick nobody got a chance to enjoy it,” Mayweather, whose nicknames include “Money”, said Thursday after a practice session which was delayed by an hour because he “overslept”.

“I’ll make it quick, but there’s not many bouts on the card so I’ll make sure to go to three (rounds), unless you all want me to make it quick.”

Mayweather was reported this week as saying that he will fight McGregor for a second time next year.

Raducanu survives wobble to reach Korea Open last 16

The two met in a much-hyped boxing match in 2017, with Mayweather winning by a 10th-round technical knock-out to retire with a perfect 50-0 record.

His previous exhibition match was against “Dangerous” Don Moore in Abu Dhabi in May.

Mayweather was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in June.

Japan Mikuru Asakura Mayweather UFC superstar Conor McGregor

Comments

1000 characters

Mayweather expects ‘easy payday, easy opponent’ in Japan fight

EU Commission president pledges more humanitarian aid for flood-hit Pakistan

ADB approves $100mn results-based loan for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s health sector

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee seen largely stable against US dollar

Net FDI falls over 26% in first two months of FY23

China’s position on Ukraine to stay ‘objective’ and ‘fair’: Wang Yi

Oil rises on rebounding Chinese demand, geopolitical risks

Iran curbs internet access as protests claim 11 lives

Jul-Aug CAD shrinks 19pc YoY

Disease, malnutrition threaten to raise Pakistan flood toll: UN

PM apprises IMF, World Bank heads of scale of monsoon mayhem

Read more stories