AGL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.58%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
AVN 74.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.24%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.83%)
EFERT 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.79%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.44%)
FCCL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
FFL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.64%)
FLYNG 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.73%)
GTECH 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.02%)
HUMNL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.49%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.57%)
MLCF 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.68%)
OGDC 72.29 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.65%)
PAEL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
PRL 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.41%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
TELE 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.35%)
TPL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
TREET 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.69%)
TRG 115.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.4%)
UNITY 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
WAVES 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -44.7 (-1.09%)
BR30 14,906 Decreased By -91.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 40,515 Decreased By -450.3 (-1.1%)
KSE30 15,181 Decreased By -156.1 (-1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine allies must stand firm against Russian ‘blackmail’: Macron

AFP Published 22 Sep, 2022 02:31pm
Follow us

PARIS: Ukraine’s allies must stand firm against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “blackmail” of suggesting that nuclear weapons could be used in the war against Kyiv, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview broadcast Thursday.

“Our task is to hold our line, that is to say, help Ukraine as we are doing, to protect its territory and never to attack Russia,” Macron told BFM television during his return from the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

“Russia is very clearly under pressure” but “I am not going to take part in any escalation” of the conflict, Macron added.

Putin has sparked alarm particularly in Europe with his threat of using “all the means at our disposal” to defend itself during its invasion of Ukraine, as he called up some 300,000 reservists for the fight.

Pressure on Putin as reservists called up for war

Experts have warned about Putin’s unpredictable responses to a recent counter-offensive by Ukraine that has seen it recover parts of territory seized by Russian troops since their invasion on February 24.

“Russia has decided to take a step toward escalation,” Macron said, but “we must never get carried away.”

Emmanuel Macron UN General Assembly KYIV Vladimir Putin's

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine allies must stand firm against Russian ‘blackmail’: Macron

PM apprises IMF, World Bank heads of scale of monsoon mayhem

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee seen largely stable against US dollar

Net FDI falls over 26% in first two months of FY23

Disease, malnutrition threaten to raise Pakistan flood toll: UN

Jul-Aug CAD shrinks 19pc YoY

Oil rises on rebounding Chinese demand, geopolitical risks

Banned items that landed till Aug 18th: ECC takes step to clear consignments stuck at ports

Ministry for allowing TCP to award wheat import contract

Last phase of G20 DSSI: Pakistan, Japan agree on $160m debt deferral

Embezzlement incident: Airports directed to establish customs currency declaration counters before ASF’s

Read more stories