AGL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.34%)
ANL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
AVN 74.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.86%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.64%)
EFERT 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.92%)
EPCL 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.62%)
FCCL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.67%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.1%)
FLYNG 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.62%)
GGGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.38%)
GGL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.64%)
GTECH 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.1%)
MLCF 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.85%)
OGDC 71.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.53%)
PAEL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.29%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.52%)
PRL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.74%)
TELE 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.47%)
TPL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.81%)
TPLP 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.75%)
TRG 115.43 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.08%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.53%)
WAVES 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
BR100 4,027 Decreased By -58.1 (-1.42%)
BR30 14,810 Decreased By -187.2 (-1.25%)
KSE100 40,431 Decreased By -534.2 (-1.3%)
KSE30 15,143 Decreased By -194.3 (-1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Kenyan shilling weakens on dollar demand from oil importers

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2022 12:56pm
Follow us

NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling weakened on Thursday due to increased dollar demand from oil importers and a strengthening of the dollar globally, traders said.

At 0706 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 120.55/75 per dollar, compared with Wednesday’s close of 120.30/50.

The shilling is trading at an all-time low, according to Refinitiv data.

Kenyan shilling extends slide on month-end dollar demand

Traders said the shilling’s latest record low was partly linked to the US Federal Reserve hiking its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points on Wednesday, which has lifted the dollar globally.

Kenya’s shilling

Comments

1000 characters

Kenyan shilling weakens on dollar demand from oil importers

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee seen largely stable against US dollar

Net FDI falls over 26% in first two months of FY23

Disease, malnutrition threaten to raise Pakistan flood toll: UN

Jul-Aug CAD shrinks 19pc YoY

Oil rises as supply fears overtake recession worries

Banned items that landed till Aug 18th: ECC takes step to clear consignments stuck at ports

Ministry for allowing TCP to award wheat import contract

Last phase of G20 DSSI: Pakistan, Japan agree on $160m debt deferral

Embezzlement incident: Airports directed to establish customs currency declaration counters before ASF’s

Plant may be available for 10 more years: Kapco steps up efforts for renewal of its PPA

Read more stories