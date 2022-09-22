AGL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.73%)
ANL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
AVN 74.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.47%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.64%)
EFERT 76.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-2.04%)
EPCL 54.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.6%)
FCCL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
FFL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.57%)
FLYNG 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.77%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
GGL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.46%)
GTECH 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.39%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.1%)
MLCF 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.6%)
OGDC 71.55 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.6%)
PAEL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.52%)
PRL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.59%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
TELE 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.76%)
TPL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 19.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.98%)
TREET 22.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.5%)
TRG 114.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
UNITY 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.29%)
WAVES 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
BR100 4,033 Decreased By -51.5 (-1.26%)
BR30 14,822 Decreased By -175.2 (-1.17%)
KSE100 40,468 Decreased By -497.7 (-1.21%)
KSE30 15,150 Decreased By -187.2 (-1.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

G7 countries agree on unity in Ukraine support

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2022 11:31am
Follow us

TOKYO: Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies confirmed in a meeting in New York on Wednesday their cooperation in extending support for Ukraine, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

The statement of support follows President Vladimir Putin’s announcement that Russia will enact its first wartime mobilisation since World War Two and annex swaths of Ukrainian territory, while threatening to use nuclear weapons to defend the country.

“We reconfirmed that G7 countries work together in supporting Ukraine and responding to food and energy security,” Hayashi told reporters at a news conference in New York.

As part of additional sanctions against Moscow, Japan plans to ban exports to Russia of chemical weapons-related products, and to expand the list of Russian military-related organisations to which exports are prohibited, Hayashi said. He also said the G7 members reconfirmed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Zelensky blames Russia as world vows response to food shortages

US President Joe Biden said this month U.S forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, his most explicit statement on the issue, drawing an angry response from China.

Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin Group of Seven Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi

Comments

1000 characters

G7 countries agree on unity in Ukraine support

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee seen largely stable against US dollar

Net FDI falls over 26% in first two months of FY23

Disease, malnutrition threaten to raise Pakistan flood toll: UN

Jul-Aug CAD shrinks 19pc YoY

Oil rises as supply fears overtake recession worries

Banned items that landed till Aug 18th: ECC takes step to clear consignments stuck at ports

Ministry for allowing TCP to award wheat import contract

Last phase of G20 DSSI: Pakistan, Japan agree on $160m debt deferral

Embezzlement incident: Airports directed to establish customs currency declaration counters before ASF’s

Plant may be available for 10 more years: Kapco steps up efforts for renewal of its PPA

Read more stories