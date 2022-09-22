AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
FIA issues second notice to Tarin

Recorder Report Published 22 Sep, 2022 05:48am
ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday issued another notice to former finance minister Shaukat Tarin after he failed to appear before the agency in connection with the investigation into his leaked call with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimoor Saleem Jhagra. The agency issued Tarin the second notice after he did not appear before it despite being issued a notice on September 15.

According to the notice issued by the agency to Tarin, an inquiry has been initiated against him on the basis of a voice call that was made by him to Jhagra in which he is provoking him to write a letter to the federal government on behalf of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government that the KP government will not return extra money of fiscal budget so that differences may be created between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the government of Pakistan.

“Therefore, you are directed to appear in person before the undersigned to record your statement in your defence at the agency Cybercrime Reporting Centre at 11:00 am on September 22, (today),” it said.

