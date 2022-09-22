KP’s CM approves project for promotion of modern policing through drone technology

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has principally approved the project for promotion of modern policing through introduction of drone technology, adding that IT based reforms are essential in every sector to ensure efficient services delivery. The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to work out the necessary modalities within 15 days adding that initially the project will be implemented in the Police and PDMA followed by its implementation in Mining and Agriculture sectors.

Chairing a meeting regarding the introduction of Drone Technology in Police, PDMA, Mining and Agriculture sectors, Mahmood Khan clarified that the initiative will not only act as a force multiplier but will also make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as pioneer in use of modern technology.

The meeting was informed that the introduction of drone technology will be carried out in Divisional Headquarters initially which is expected to help in attaining better vantage point during operations, easy & safe monitoring of crime scenes, observance of active threats, delivery of weapons, operational surveillance, traffic control and handling of mob and processions surveillance. Apart from its use in policing, the initiative will also help in Fire/Flood surveillance, rescue operations, Public announcements, and delivery of rescue items.

According to details, the project is expected to incur Rs500 million, including but not limited to development of skill training & drones squad, establishment of repair and modification workshop, purchase of drones for operational use, traffic control, mob surveillance, weaponized drones, thermal/night vision/ infrared drones, lightweight transportation drones and drones for announcements.

It was informed in the meeting that an institutionalized approach would be adopted in promoting drone technology in the province for which proper structure has been proposed.

