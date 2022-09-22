AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
ANL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
AVN 75.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.28%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.15%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.58%)
EPCL 55.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.63%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.87%)
FLYNG 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.17%)
GGGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
GGL 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.28%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.28%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.32%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.52%)
MLCF 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.18%)
OGDC 71.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.87 (-6.41%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.75%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.02%)
TPL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.33%)
TPLP 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.21%)
TREET 23.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.01%)
TRG 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.44%)
UNITY 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.26%)
WAVES 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,085 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.93%)
BR30 14,997 Decreased By -338.5 (-2.21%)
KSE100 40,966 Decreased By -255.3 (-0.62%)
KSE30 15,337 Decreased By -110.7 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

National Foods, ATC Holdings donate Rs60m for flood relief activities

Recorder Report Published 22 Sep, 2022 07:21am
Follow us

KARACHI: The ATC Holdings and its subsidiary National Foods Limited have announced their decision to donate Rs60 million for flood relief activities. The group has also created a dedicated account for employee contribution, leading to additional collection of Rs8 million so far, taking the tally to over Rs60 million.

CEO ATC Holdings & Chairman National Foods, Zahid Majeed has said that Pakistan has more glacial ice than any other country outside the polar regions. This combined with heavy rains has severely impacted Pakistan in terms of climate change. “In the spirit of being truly National, I urge both local and international communities to come together and help the nation in this unprecedented crisis,” he added.

The group is executing relief efforts through partnerships with multiple organizations including Karachi Relief Trust (KRT), Hisaar Foundation, and TCF & ChildLife Foundation.

The Group aspires to reach all affected communities of our country. Immediate response included supplies to communal kitchens in the province of Sindh; namely Sukkur, Sakrand, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah, Mehrabpur, Khairpur and providing ration packs, household goods in Balochistan.

Majeed said the ATC Holding is collaborating with experts to support the medical camps set up for affectees. Equipment and insecticides for tackling the immediate danger from mosquitoes have also been donated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Floods in Pakistan flood relief activities National Foods ATC Holdings

Comments

1000 characters

National Foods, ATC Holdings donate Rs60m for flood relief activities

Disease, malnutrition threaten to raise Pakistan flood toll: UN

Biden urges world community to help Pakistan

Jul-Aug CAD shrinks 19pc YoY

Banned items that landed till Aug 18th: ECC takes step to clear consignments stuck at ports

Imran Khan seeks to put more pressure on govt thru ‘real freedom’ drive

Ministry for allowing TCP to award wheat import contract

Last phase of G20 DSSI: Pakistan, Japan agree on $160m debt deferral

FY22 KE net profit declines YoY

Embezzlement incident: Airports directed to establish customs currency declaration counters before ASF’s

Plant may be available for 10 more years: Kapco steps up efforts for renewal of its PPA

Read more stories