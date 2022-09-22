National Foods, ATC Holdings donate Rs60m for flood relief activities

KARACHI: The ATC Holdings and its subsidiary National Foods Limited have announced their decision to donate Rs60 million for flood relief activities. The group has also created a dedicated account for employee contribution, leading to additional collection of Rs8 million so far, taking the tally to over Rs60 million.

CEO ATC Holdings & Chairman National Foods, Zahid Majeed has said that Pakistan has more glacial ice than any other country outside the polar regions. This combined with heavy rains has severely impacted Pakistan in terms of climate change. “In the spirit of being truly National, I urge both local and international communities to come together and help the nation in this unprecedented crisis,” he added.

The group is executing relief efforts through partnerships with multiple organizations including Karachi Relief Trust (KRT), Hisaar Foundation, and TCF & ChildLife Foundation.

The Group aspires to reach all affected communities of our country. Immediate response included supplies to communal kitchens in the province of Sindh; namely Sukkur, Sakrand, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah, Mehrabpur, Khairpur and providing ration packs, household goods in Balochistan.

Majeed said the ATC Holding is collaborating with experts to support the medical camps set up for affectees. Equipment and insecticides for tackling the immediate danger from mosquitoes have also been donated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022