Dry weather likely today

KARACHI: Mainly a dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country on Thursday (today), the Met Office said on Wednesday.

However, it said that a hot weather may scorch central and southern parts of the country.

On Wednesday, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, with a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius recorded in Bhakkar, Sibi and Noorpurthal. Temperature recorded in Nokundi was 39.5 Celsius, R Y Khan 39.4, D I Khan City 39 Celsius, and DG Khan 38.5 Celsius.

Karachi is expected to experience a partially cloudy weather with temperature up to 34 Celsius and humidity 80 percent over the next 24 hours.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,” the Met said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022