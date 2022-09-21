AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
US does not seek 'Cold War' or 'conflict' with China: Biden

AFP Published September 21, 2022
UNITED NATIONS: The United States is determined to promote its vision of global freedom and prosperity but does not seek "conflict" with rival China or a new Cold War, President Joe Biden told the United Nations on Wednesday.

"Let me be direct about the competition between the United States and China," Biden said in an address to the UN General Assembly. "As we manage shifting geopolitical trends, the United States will conduct itself as a reasonable leader. We do not seek conflict, we do not seek a Cold War."

China calls for 'ceasefire through dialogue' following Putin address on Ukraine

Washington will not call on countries to "choose" between US and other partners, Biden stressed, though "the United States will be unabashed in promoting our vision of a free, open, secure and prosperous world."

US does not seek 'Cold War' or 'conflict' with China: Biden

