AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
ANL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
AVN 75.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.28%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.15%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.58%)
EPCL 55.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.63%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.87%)
FLYNG 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.17%)
GGGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
GGL 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.28%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.28%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.32%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.52%)
MLCF 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.18%)
OGDC 71.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.87 (-6.41%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.75%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.02%)
TPL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.33%)
TPLP 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.21%)
TREET 23.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.01%)
TRG 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.44%)
UNITY 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.26%)
WAVES 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,085 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.93%)
BR30 14,997 Decreased By -338.5 (-2.21%)
KSE100 40,966 Decreased By -255.3 (-0.62%)
KSE30 15,337 Decreased By -110.7 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares recover from geopolitical shock ahead of big Fed move

Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2022 09:11pm
Follow us

European shares ended higher on Wednesday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s likely third straight jumbo-sized interest rate hike later in the day, while shrugging off Russia’s announcement of a partial military mobilisation.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index ended 0.9% higher, bouncing back after hitting its lowest level since early July earlier in the day after Russian President Vladimir Putin also accused the West of “nuclear blackmail” over the war in Ukraine.

Attention gradually moved back to U.S. central bank policy, as the Fed is seen raising its benchmark lending rate by 75 basis points (bps) later in the day, continuing its aggressive fight against persistently high inflation.

“Vladimir Putin’s decision to go for partial mobilisation while waving his nuclear arsenal around is a serious development, but for now markets are too focused on what they hope the Fed might say,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

A few traders expect the U.S. central bank to increase rates by a full percentage point.

“The 75 bps hike is priced in at this stage but where it gets interesting, is what’s the terminal rate going to be?” said Giles Coghlan, chief market analyst, HYCM.

“The market wants to see if the Fed is going to say we’re actually in a bit of a stickier situation than we thought so we’re going to have to be more aggressive than you have been expecting.”

Gains in defence stocks also offered support, with Rheinmetall, Leonardo, Thales and BAE Systems up between 4.0% and 9.3%.

However, Russia’s military mobilisation amplified concerns over the conflict that has raised the possibility of power rationing and potential blackouts during the winter after Russia abruptly turned off the taps on a main natural gas pipeline to Europe.

Germany confirmed the nationalisation of Uniper, the country’s largest importer of Russian gas, as it scrambles to secure non-Russian sources of power. The gas importer’s shares were down 25.3%.

Fortum shares surged 9.5% after Germany agreed to nationalise Uniper by buying the Finnish firm’s stake.

Energy stocks rose 1.6% as oil prices climbed following the news of mobilisation.

European shares European stocks STOXX 600 index

Comments

1000 characters

European shares recover from geopolitical shock ahead of big Fed move

US does not seek 'Cold War' or 'conflict' with China: Biden

ADB forecasts Pakistan's GDP growth to slow down to 3.5% in FY23

First relief assistance flight from Russia lands in Karachi

Movement against incumbent govt to begin this week, announces Imran

China calls for 'ceasefire through dialogue' following Putin address on Ukraine

COAS Bajwa holds telephonic conversation with his Bahraini counterpart

Most Gulf bourses retreat as Russia threats add to Fed jitters

Zelensky says does not believe Putin will use nuclear arms

Pakistan needs massive investment to become climate resilient, FM tells US institution

Oil gives up gains as soaring US dollar offsets Putin’s troop mobilization

Read more stories