Movement against incumbent govt to begin this week, announces Imran

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced Wednesday that his protest movement against the current government will start this week, adding that the country's lawyer community will join him when he gives the final call, Aaj News reported.

Addressing the lawyers' convention in Lahore, Imran said the ongoing wave of inflation was the highest in the country's history.

Protest at F9 park, but don't try to enter D-Chowk, warns Rana Sanaullah

The former premier said that there was a need for rule of law in Pakistan. "In the West, no one is allowed to commit violence like what happened with Shahbaz Gill," he said

Talking about the country's economy, he said the investment will not come unless the rule of law is established in Pakistan.

When I give the call to supporters, this government will collapse: Imran

Last week, Imran claimed that when he gives the call to his supporters to come out and protest, the coalition government "will not be able to bear it".

Earlier on Wednesday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warned Imran Khan that supporters of his political party will be dispersed if they try to march to D-Chowk.

PTI chief to give protest call within two weeks: Fawad

In a tweet, the minister, without naming Imran, wrote that "no one can talk to a crazy and stupid person, no one is safe from his evil".

He said protest is a constitutional right, but warned supporters against entering D-Chowk.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICT) said security at entry and exit points of the city’s Red Zone areas has been beefed up to ward off any possible law and order situation in light of a political rally.

The ICT said this was done after some people are headed towards Islamabad to have their political demands accepted.