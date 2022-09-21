AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
ANL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
AVN 75.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.28%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.15%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.58%)
EPCL 55.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.63%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.87%)
FLYNG 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.17%)
GGGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
GGL 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.28%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.28%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.32%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.52%)
MLCF 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.18%)
OGDC 71.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.87 (-6.41%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.75%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.02%)
TPL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.33%)
TPLP 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.21%)
TREET 23.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.01%)
TRG 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.44%)
UNITY 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.26%)
WAVES 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,085 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.93%)
BR30 14,997 Decreased By -338.5 (-2.21%)
KSE100 40,966 Decreased By -255.3 (-0.62%)
KSE30 15,337 Decreased By -110.7 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Thailand signs contract to buy Israeli-made Hermes 900 drones

Reuters Published September 21, 2022 Updated September 21, 2022 05:38pm
Follow us

BANGKOK: Thailand has signed a contact to buy Hermes 900 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) made by Israeli defence electronics company Elbit Systems for 4 billion baht ($107.67 million), the Thai navy said on Wednesday.

The navy did not say in its statement how many drones it would buy, but said a budget had been set to procure the system over four years, between 2022 to 2025.

The Thai navy said the drones would be used to patrol the sea to protect the country’s maritime sovereignty, shipping routes and assist in sea rescue operations.

The Hermes 900 is a medium-sized drone, which has the endurance to fly for over 36 hours and up to 30,000 feet (9,144 m) and can carry a maximum payload of 350 kg (771.62 lb), according to the company’s website.

Israel says troops enter Syria to pursue ‘suspects’

The drone system is used in many countries including the Philippines, Switzerland, the European Union and Canada.

In 2017 the Thai army purchased Elbit Systems’ Hermes 450 drones, the previous model to the Hermes 900.

Israel Thailand MENA Hermes 900 drones unmanned aerial vehicles UAV

Comments

1000 characters
Mushtaque Ahmed Sep 21, 2022 05:44pm
PN, Coast Guards and Maritime Security Agency may also deploy a mix of drones and physical patrol for coastal security to save actual patrol costs.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Thailand signs contract to buy Israeli-made Hermes 900 drones

ADB forecasts Pakistan's GDP growth to slow down to 3.5% in FY23

First relief assistance flight from Russia lands in Karachi

PM Shehbaz asks baby food producers to increase output for flood affectees

China calls for 'ceasefire through dialogue' following Putin address on Ukraine

Shaukat Tarin fails to appear before FIA, agency summons him again

Pakistan needs massive investment to become climate resilient, FM tells US institution

Pakistan flood victims hit by disease outbreak amid stagnant water

UNGA: PM Shehbaz highlights need for collective action on climate change

Oil prices surge as Putin mobilises more troops

Protest at F9 park, but don't try to enter D-Chowk, warns Rana Sanaullah

Read more stories