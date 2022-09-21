Colombia July oil output rose 2.3% y/y

BOGOTA: Colombia’s crude oil production in July rose 2.3% versus the same month a year earlier, the government said on Tuesday.

Oil output was up to an average of 748,096 barrels per day (bpd) in the seventh month of this year, compared with production of 731,256 bpd in July 2021, the Ministry of Mines and Energy said in a statement.

Natural gas output in July was 1.12 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd), the ministry said, down 0.17%, compared with the same month in 2021.

State-run Ecopetrol produces the majority of the country’s oil.