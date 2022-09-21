AGL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
ANL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 76.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.43%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
EFERT 79.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
EPCL 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.05%)
FCCL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.18%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.15%)
FLYNG 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GTECH 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.99%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
OGDC 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.38%)
PAEL 15.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TPL 8.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.8%)
TREET 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
TRG 115.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
UNITY 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.76%)
WAVES 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,127 Increased By 4.1 (0.1%)
BR30 15,351 Increased By 15 (0.1%)
KSE100 41,293 Increased By 71.9 (0.17%)
KSE30 15,475 Increased By 27.4 (0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Colombia July oil output rose 2.3% y/y

Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2022 10:47am
Follow us

BOGOTA: Colombia’s crude oil production in July rose 2.3% versus the same month a year earlier, the government said on Tuesday.

Oil output was up to an average of 748,096 barrels per day (bpd) in the seventh month of this year, compared with production of 731,256 bpd in July 2021, the Ministry of Mines and Energy said in a statement.

US oil may test resistance at $86.76

Natural gas output in July was 1.12 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd), the ministry said, down 0.17%, compared with the same month in 2021.

State-run Ecopetrol produces the majority of the country’s oil.

crude oil production Colombia’s

Comments

1000 characters

Colombia July oil output rose 2.3% y/y

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee falls further against US dollar

Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45, new rate stands at Rs237.43

PTI forms Tarin-led body to chart economic roadmap

Cross-border payments to be centralised at TOD from Oct 1: SBP

Aug 2022 FCA: KE to refund Rs7.2bn to consumers

Jamshoro coal power plant (Genco-1): KE interested in purchasing power

Incoming international passengers: Declaration of $10,000 or above forex made mandatory

PM forms body on Chinese IPPs, other matters

PM to narrate the story of flood-hit Pakistan

Tarin summoned by FIA over his ‘talk’ with KP minister

Read more stories